Send us your back to school photos from Dundee and Angus

It’s the end of the school holidays for Dundee and Angus children – and we would love to see your back to school photos.

We want parents to send us their pictures of kids starting or returning to school on Tuesday.

We’ll publish as many as we can in print and online to share the occasion of the first day of the new term.

You can upload your photos here until noon on Wednesday.

Then look out for your photo in print in The Courier or Evening Telegraph and on our website.

School uniforms will be pressed and schoolbags packed as Dundee and Angus children prepare to return to class tomorrow.

There will be joy as kids are reunited with classmates they may not have seen since June.

And there will be even more excitement for those making the big step from nursery to school or into secondary school.

We’ll also be looking for photos of Perth and Kinross and Stirling children as they return to school on Wednesday and of Fife children when they go back next Wednesday.

We hope all schoolchildren had a fantastic summer holiday and wish them a great academic year.