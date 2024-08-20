Send us your back to school photos from Fife

It’s the end of the school holidays for Fife children – and we would love to see your back to school photos.

We want parents to send us their pictures of kids starting or returning to school on Wednesday.

We’ll publish as many as we can in print and online to share the occasion of the first day of the new term.

You can upload your photos here until 2pm on Wednesday.

Then look out for your photo in print in The Courier and on our website.

School uniforms will be pressed and schoolbags packed as Fife children prepare to return to class tomorrow.

There will be joy as kids are reunited with classmates they may not have seen since June.

And there will be even more excitement for those making the big step from nursery to school or into secondary school.

We’ve already published online galleries of Dundee, Angus, Perth and Kinross and Stirling children as they returned to school last week.

We wish all schoolchildren a great academic year.