Schools Back to school photos of children from Dundee and Angus A selection of the photographs readers have submitted of children starting or returning to school for the new term. Joe and Eppy Brown on their first day in P4 and P2 at Auchterhouse Primary School. Image: Kirsty Brown. By Cheryl Peebles August 13 2024, 4:33pm Thousands of children across Dundee and Angus went back to school today. And for many it was extra special, as it was their first day at primary or secondary school. We asked readers to share the big event with us by submitting their photographs, and they did so in their droves. Here is a selection of the hundreds of pictures sent in of pupils starting and returning to schools in Dundee and Angus. We will feature children returning to school in Perth and Kinross and Stirling tomorrow and in Fife next Wednesday. And will publish some in print in The Courier and Evening Telegraph. Back to school photos Dundee and Angus 2024 Alexis Lamb P6 – Glebelands Primary School Cody S1, Olly P2 – St Paul's Academy and Craigowl PS. Aria Borland P4 – Tayview PS Arthur Hayburn, P4-Tayview Primary School Autumn McIntosh, P2 – Ardler Primary School Ayaz, P2 – Grange Primary School Blair Inglis S1 – Harris Academy Caitlin S1, Liam S3, Abigail S3 – Braeview Cameron McDermott, P2 – Seaview Primary Celeste P1 – Victoria Park Charlie Hunter S1 – Braeview Academy Charlie Stuart P3 – Craigowl Primary Chloe McCubbin S3 – Harris Academy Daisy Jeffrey, P2 – Barnhill Primary School Dakota Gray – Claypotts Castle Primary Ella McNicoll P1 – Seaview Primary Ella Smith P2 – Rowantree Eloise P2 – Ferryden Emily Palov P6, Lily Palov P1 – Ferryden PS Eve Muirhead S1 – Craigie High School Gabriela Miteva S1 – St John's RC High Harley Sammarruco P4 – Rosebank Jamie MacDougall S1 – Carnoustie High Jax & Bray P2 – Craigowl PS Jessica Newstead P7 – Forthill Primary Joe Brown P4 Eppy Brown P2 – Auchterhouse School Karson Maver P7 Konan Maver P5 – Langlands PS Katie Robbie S1, Daisy Robbie P3 – Grove Academy & Barnhill Primary Keeva Leahy S1 – St John's High School Kelsey Macready 11 – Craigowl Keva Milne P5 – Whitehills, Forfar Kiara Smith P6 – Rowantree Kuba Wardzinski S2 – Arbroath Academy Kyla Leahy P5 – St Mary's PS Lacey smith P6 – Strathmore PS Layla Kettles P5 – Craigowl Primary School Lennon Taylor, P3 – Fintry PS Leo Gilligan P1 – St Andrews Primary Liam Smith P2 Clepington Primary School Lily McCubbin P2 – Camperdown PS Lily Ritchie P2 – Fintry Primary School Lola Murray S4 Grey Murray S1 – Morgan Academy London-Rose P7 – Southmuir Primary Maci p6 – St Ninians Primary School Marianna Zanetis P4, Bojidara Zanetis P1 – Ancrum Road Matilda Keogh, Primary 1 – Birkhill PS Melody Feeney-Brown, P3 – Mill of Mains Mia Duncan – P6 – St Francis RC Primary School Michael Adam P2 – Craigowl Primary School Millie P1 Noah P6 – Blackness PS Morgan S6 and Mark S1 – Morgan Academy Nathan McDonald P7 Faith McDonald S2 – Whitehills Primary and Forfar Academy Nicole P6 Tayview Primary School Nylah McCabe – St Francis Pheona S4, Sean S1 – Arbroath Academy Pyper Thomson P1 – St Francis Remi-d P2 – St Ninians PS Robyn Spence P5, Samuel Parry P5 – Tayview Primary School Ruby Milton P1 – Ballumbie Ryan and Riley Stewart P 7 and 5 – Ballumbie PS Scott Cuthill S1 – Arbroath Academy Steven Urquhart – St Paul's Academy Taylor Mckay s3 – St Paul's Academy Xavier Thompson P1 Yuri Thompson P5 – Rosebank Primary School Zuzanna P5 Jakub S1 – Craigowl Primary School, St Paul's RC Academy Abbie Fyffe S2 – Morgan Ace and Luca P1 – Barnhill Albert Johnstone P1 – Sidlaw View Alina S1 – Morgan Amanda Garrett P1 – Forthill Archie Wallace P1 – Longhaugh Arlo and Kash Connell P6 and P3 – St Pius Arthur Runciman P1 – Letham Ava McGregor P2 – Northmuir Braith Torrance P1 – Ladyloan Caishlyn Kelly P2/3 – Longhaugh Calize Donaldson P1 – St Thomas RC Candy Blossom Stewart P1 – Southmuir Charlotte Mackay P1 – St Ninian's Cole Conner S6 – Braeview Daniel McAleney P2 – Sidlaw View Darcey Laing P6 – St Francis Derri P6 Lara P1 -Whitehills Destiny and Maruosa Osahon P3 and P1 – Forthill Dolly Donald 4 – Clepington Ellie beau Wilson P7 – Tayview Elliot P6 and Miriam P3 – Murroes Emilie P2 – Claypotts Castle Florence and Harrison Mitchell P3 and P1 – Claypotts Castle Freya Jones P2 – Longhaugh Garry Mckay P3 – Craigowl Grace and Lewis Downie P5 and P1 – Liff Grace Dyer P1 – Hayshead Gracie Cavanagh 4 – St Joseph's Halle S2 – Morgan Hallie and Noah Gray P2 and P1 – Longhaugh Hallie Reid P1 – Claypotts Castle Hannah and Jake Fraser, P5 and P1 – Rowantree Harry Meek P1 – St Andrew's Isobella Craig P1 – St Andrew's Jasmine Stewart P2 – Strathmore
