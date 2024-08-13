Back to school photos of children from Dundee and Angus

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Back to school photos of children from Dundee and Angus

A selection of the photographs readers have submitted of children starting or returning to school for the new term.

Joe and Eppy Brown on their first day in P4 and P2 at Auchterhouse Primary School. Image: Kirsty Brown.
By Cheryl Peebles

Thousands of children across Dundee and Angus went back to school today.

And for many it was extra special, as it was their first day at primary or secondary school.

We asked readers to share the big event with us by submitting their photographs, and they did so in their droves.

Here is a selection of the hundreds of pictures sent in of pupils starting and returning to schools in Dundee and Angus.

We will feature children returning to school in Perth and Kinross and Stirling tomorrow and in Fife next Wednesday.

And will publish some in print in The Courier and Evening Telegraph.

Back to school photos Dundee and Angus 2024

Alexis Lamb P6 – Glebelands Primary School
Cody S1, Olly P2 – St Paul’s Academy and Craigowl PS.
Aria Borland P4 – Tayview PS
Arthur Hayburn, P4-Tayview Primary School
Autumn McIntosh, P2 – Ardler Primary School
Ayaz, P2 – Grange Primary School
Blair Inglis S1 – Harris Academy
Caitlin S1, Liam S3, Abigail S3 – Braeview
Cameron McDermott, P2 – Seaview Primary
Celeste P1 – Victoria Park
Charlie Hunter S1 – Braeview Academy
Charlie Stuart P3 – Craigowl Primary
Chloe McCubbin S3 – Harris Academy
Daisy Jeffrey, P2 – Barnhill Primary School
Dakota Gray – Claypotts Castle Primary
Ella McNicoll P1 – Seaview Primary
Ella Smith P2 – Rowantree
Eloise P2 – Ferryden
Emily Palov P6, Lily Palov P1 – Ferryden PS
Eve Muirhead S1 – Craigie High School
Gabriela Miteva S1 – St John’s RC High
Harley Sammarruco P4 – Rosebank
Jamie MacDougall S1 – Carnoustie High
Jax & Bray P2 – Craigowl PS
Jessica Newstead P7 – Forthill Primary
Joe Brown P4 Eppy Brown P2 – Auchterhouse School
Karson Maver P7 Konan Maver P5 – Langlands PS
Katie Robbie S1, Daisy Robbie P3 – Grove Academy & Barnhill Primary
Keeva Leahy S1 – St John’s High School
Kelsey Macready 11 – Craigowl
Keva Milne P5 – Whitehills, Forfar
Kiara Smith P6 – Rowantree
Kuba Wardzinski S2 – Arbroath Academy
Kyla Leahy P5 – St Mary’s PS
Lacey smith P6 – Strathmore PS
Layla Kettles P5 – Craigowl Primary School
Lennon Taylor, P3 – Fintry PS
Leo Gilligan P1 – St Andrews Primary
Liam Smith P2 Clepington Primary School
Lily McCubbin P2 – Camperdown PS
Lily Ritchie P2 – Fintry Primary School
Lola Murray S4 Grey Murray S1 – Morgan Academy
London-Rose P7 – Southmuir Primary
Maci p6 – St Ninians Primary School
Marianna Zanetis P4, Bojidara Zanetis P1 – Ancrum Road
Matilda Keogh, Primary 1 – Birkhill PS
Melody Feeney-Brown, P3 – Mill of Mains
Mia Duncan – P6 – St Francis RC Primary School
Michael Adam P2 – Craigowl Primary School
Millie P1 Noah P6 – Blackness PS
Morgan S6 and Mark S1 – Morgan Academy
Nathan McDonald P7 Faith McDonald S2 – Whitehills Primary and Forfar Academy
Nicole P6 Tayview Primary School
Nylah McCabe – St Francis
Pheona S4, Sean S1 – Arbroath Academy
Pyper Thomson P1 – St Francis
Remi-d P2 – St Ninians PS
Robyn Spence P5, Samuel Parry P5 – Tayview Primary School
Ruby Milton P1 – Ballumbie
Ryan and Riley Stewart P 7 and 5 – Ballumbie PS
Scott Cuthill S1 – Arbroath Academy
Steven Urquhart – St Paul’s Academy
Taylor Mckay s3 – St Paul’s Academy
Xavier Thompson P1 Yuri Thompson P5 – Rosebank Primary School
Zuzanna P5 Jakub S1 – Craigowl Primary School, St Paul’s RC Academy
Abbie Fyffe S2 – Morgan
Ace and Luca P1 – Barnhill
Albert Johnstone P1 – Sidlaw View
Alina S1 – Morgan
Amanda Garrett P1 – Forthill
Archie Wallace P1 – Longhaugh
Arlo and Kash Connell P6 and P3 – St Pius
Arthur Runciman P1 – Letham
Ava McGregor P2 – Northmuir
Braith Torrance P1 – Ladyloan
Caishlyn Kelly P2/3 – Longhaugh
Calize Donaldson P1 – St Thomas RC
Candy Blossom Stewart P1 – Southmuir
Charlotte Mackay P1 – St Ninian’s
Cole Conner S6 – Braeview
Daniel McAleney P2 – Sidlaw View
Darcey Laing P6 – St Francis
Derri P6 Lara P1 -Whitehills
Destiny and Maruosa Osahon P3 and P1 – Forthill
Dolly Donald 4 – Clepington
Ellie beau Wilson P7 – Tayview
Elliot P6 and Miriam P3 – Murroes
Emilie P2 – Claypotts Castle
Florence and Harrison Mitchell P3 and P1 – Claypotts Castle
Freya Jones P2 – Longhaugh
Garry Mckay P3 – Craigowl
Grace and Lewis Downie P5 and P1 – Liff
Grace Dyer P1 – Hayshead
Gracie Cavanagh 4 – St Joseph’s
Halle S2 – Morgan
Hallie and Noah Gray P2 and P1 – Longhaugh
Hallie Reid P1 – Claypotts Castle
Hannah and Jake Fraser, P5 and P1 – Rowantree
Harry Meek P1 – St Andrew’s
Isobella Craig P1 – St Andrew’s
Jasmine Stewart P2 – Strathmore

Conversation