Back to school photos of children from Dundee and Angus

Thousands of children across Dundee and Angus went back to school today.

And for many it was extra special, as it was their first day at primary or secondary school.

We asked readers to share the big event with us by submitting their photographs, and they did so in their droves.

Here is a selection of the hundreds of pictures sent in of pupils starting and returning to schools in Dundee and Angus.

We will feature children returning to school in Perth and Kinross and Stirling tomorrow and in Fife next Wednesday.

And will publish some in print in The Courier and Evening Telegraph.

Back to school photos Dundee and Angus 2024