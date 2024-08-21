Back to school photos of children from Fife

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Back to school photos of children from Fife

A selection of the photographs readers have submitted of children starting or returning to school for the new term.

Emilia Wilson is among the new starts at Kelty Primary School. Image: Laura Wilson.
By Cheryl Peebles

Thousands of children across Fife went back to school today.

And for many it was extra special, as it was their first day at primary or secondary school.

We asked readers to share the big event with us by submitting their photographs.

Here are some of the pictures sent in of pupils starting and returning to schools in Fife. Look out for them appearing in print in The Courier too.

We featured children returning to school in Dundee, Angus, Perth and Kinross and Stirling last week.

Back to school photos Fife 2024

Amber McCrae P3, Leon Paterson S4 – Castlehill and Bell Baxter
Fraser Mann, P2 – Wormit
Aurla Mae McCormick, P3 – Rimbleton
Rowanne Nicol P1 – Dunnikier
Matthew Bain P4 – Sinclairtown
Eliza Mitchell, P1, Aria Ross, P5 – Leuchars
Rhea Rose McCormick, P6 – Rimbleton
Emilia Wilson P1 – Kelty
Andrew Tasker – Markinch
Olivia-Grace P1 – St John’s RC
Kerri P3 – Newport
Lennin Tasker P1 – Crail
Jessica Tasker – Markinch
Calum P6 and Aayla-May P2 Duncan – Newport
Isla P1 – Masterton
Cairn Manzie Robertson P1 – Tayport
Jack Smith P2- Crossgates
Sophie Cameron P3 – Carleton
Carson Keggan P6 – Park Road
Ferne Adamson P2 – St Kenneth’s
Finn Adamson P1 – St Kenneth’s
Kenzie Spence-Smith – Castlehill
Olivia P5, Lucy P2, Liam S1 and Charlotte P4 – Newport and Madras
Brody Ross P1 – Parkhill
Leeland Spence-Smith S1 – Bell Baxter
Miller Puckett P2 – Blairhall

Conversation