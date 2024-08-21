Schools Back to school photos of children from Fife A selection of the photographs readers have submitted of children starting or returning to school for the new term. Emilia Wilson is among the new starts at Kelty Primary School. Image: Laura Wilson. By Cheryl Peebles August 21 2024, 3:48pm August 21 2024, 3:48pm Share Back to school photos of children from Fife Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/education/schools/5057461/back-to-school-photos-fife-2024/ Copy Link 0 comment Thousands of children across Fife went back to school today. And for many it was extra special, as it was their first day at primary or secondary school. We asked readers to share the big event with us by submitting their photographs. Here are some of the pictures sent in of pupils starting and returning to schools in Fife. Look out for them appearing in print in The Courier too. We featured children returning to school in Dundee, Angus, Perth and Kinross and Stirling last week. Back to school photos Fife 2024 Amber McCrae P3, Leon Paterson S4 – Castlehill and Bell Baxter Fraser Mann, P2 – Wormit Aurla Mae McCormick, P3 – Rimbleton Rowanne Nicol P1 – Dunnikier Matthew Bain P4 – Sinclairtown Eliza Mitchell, P1, Aria Ross, P5 – Leuchars Rhea Rose McCormick, P6 – Rimbleton Emilia Wilson P1 – Kelty Andrew Tasker – Markinch Olivia-Grace P1 – St John’s RC Kerri P3 – Newport Lennin Tasker P1 – Crail Jessica Tasker – Markinch Calum P6 and Aayla-May P2 Duncan – Newport Isla P1 – Masterton Cairn Manzie Robertson P1 – Tayport Jack Smith P2- Crossgates Sophie Cameron P3 – Carleton Carson Keggan P6 – Park Road Ferne Adamson P2 – St Kenneth’s Finn Adamson P1 – St Kenneth’s Kenzie Spence-Smith – Castlehill Olivia P5, Lucy P2, Liam S1 and Charlotte P4 – Newport and Madras Brody Ross P1 – Parkhill Leeland Spence-Smith S1 – Bell Baxter Miller Puckett P2 – Blairhall
