Our readers want a school mobile phone ban now – here’s why

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Education Schools

Our readers want a school mobile phone ban now – here’s why

We had a resounding result from the poll we conducted on whether young people should allowed to bring devices to school

By Cheryl Peebles
Should phones stay or should they go? Image: Shutterstock/DC Thomson.
Should phones stay or should they go? Image: Shutterstock/DC Thomson.

Should we ban mobile phones in schools?

We posed this question to readers last week after the Scottish Government issued new guidance for head teachers.

A resounding 85% of those who voted in our poll said we should ban mobile phones in schools.

Only 15% said schools should allow pupils to bring devices.

Many head teachers will be considering their own school’s approach, as the guidance leaves the call up to them.

Smartphones can be a useful learning tool.

Indeed in some schools pupils rely on them for elements of coursework in the absence of comprehensive laptop or tablet provision.

But smartphones also cause massive disruption and distraction in classrooms and can fuel bullying and harassment.

What do readers say?

We also asked readers to tell us why they agree or disagree with a ban.

Fraser Boyd says there is “very little positive about mobile phones in schools”.

“The incessant demanding buzz of the Snapchat streak is a constant distraction for pupils in class.

“The amount of time (and data) spent sending meaningless ‘Snaps’ back and forth ruins kids’ ability to concentrate on a lesson.”

He also argued against classroom-only bans.

“It’s missing the point to allow phones to be used at breaks and lunchtimes; this is when pupils should be socialising face to face, and hundreds are not; they are simply finding corners to sit in and hunch over their phones.”

‘Total ban, no question’

Squatter Madras says there should be a “total ban, no question”.

“Many private schools have banned them years ago with only positive, evidenced outcomes, the empirical evidence is incontrovertible.

“The United Nations have said they should be banned. Attainment in Scottish schools has divebombed by any yardstick.

Pupils can use smartphones for research but devices are also highly distracting. Image: Shutterstock.

“So the question should be, ‘why have they not been banned years ago?’ Our children deserve better.”

There’s no good reason to have mobile phones in schools, says Disappointed.

“They are a complete distraction. Pupils sit in class with their mobiles on or under the desk texting continually. They should have been banned many years ago.”

Mabel says her son’s school told her he needed a smartphone to take photos of homework and to look things up in lessons.

Let children socialise verbally

She gave her younger daughter a smartphone at the age of 13 to keep her in the loop with friends.

But she says: “Absolutely they should be banned and I should think the majority of parents would agree.

“Banning them at school would allow girls (and boys!) to socialise verbally during the day.”

None of our commenters argued the case for allowing mobile phones in schools.

However, some pupils use their smartphones for school work.

And many parents feel a sense of security knowing their child has a mobile phone with them.

There are also those who need devices for health reasons, such as those with diabetes, and young carers may need to be in constant contact with home.

The new Scottish Government guidance states head teachers know what is best for their school and it will support those who decide to ban phones.

More from Schools

Should phones stay or should they go? Image: Shutterstock/DC Thomson.
School lunch menus for Angus, Dundee, Fife, Perth and Kinross and Stirling - updated…
Should phones stay or should they go? Image: Shutterstock/DC Thomson.
Debate: Should mobile phones be banned in schools?
11
Should phones stay or should they go? Image: Shutterstock/DC Thomson.
10 reasons inspectors say Fife's biggest primary school in Dunfermline is very good
Should phones stay or should they go? Image: Shutterstock/DC Thomson.
Schools like Levenmouth Academy must decide themselves on mobile phone bans, says former Dundee…
2
Lochgelly High School Pipe Band in action
Fife high school pipe band stripped of world title after competition chaos
Should phones stay or should they go? Image: Shutterstock/DC Thomson.
Back to school photos of children from Fife
Councillor Jonny Tepp outside Newport Primary School, where is concerned about parking
Newport Primary road safety fears raised as children return after summer holiday
Should phones stay or should they go? Image: Shutterstock/DC Thomson.
Send us your back to school photos from Fife
Angie, Harrison, Blair and Warren Meston sitting on a grey sofa.
'We had to leave Angus to get our disabled son's additional support needs met…
Should phones stay or should they go? Image: Shutterstock/DC Thomson.
5 places in Dundee where kids can eat more than just chicken nuggets
8

Conversation