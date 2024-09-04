Our readers want a school mobile phone ban now – here’s why

Should we ban mobile phones in schools?

We posed this question to readers last week after the Scottish Government issued new guidance for head teachers.

A resounding 85% of those who voted in our poll said we should ban mobile phones in schools.

Only 15% said schools should allow pupils to bring devices.

Many head teachers will be considering their own school’s approach, as the guidance leaves the call up to them.

Smartphones can be a useful learning tool.

Indeed in some schools pupils rely on them for elements of coursework in the absence of comprehensive laptop or tablet provision.

But smartphones also cause massive disruption and distraction in classrooms and can fuel bullying and harassment.

What do readers say?

We also asked readers to tell us why they agree or disagree with a ban.

Fraser Boyd says there is “very little positive about mobile phones in schools”.

“The incessant demanding buzz of the Snapchat streak is a constant distraction for pupils in class.

“The amount of time (and data) spent sending meaningless ‘Snaps’ back and forth ruins kids’ ability to concentrate on a lesson.”

He also argued against classroom-only bans.

“It’s missing the point to allow phones to be used at breaks and lunchtimes; this is when pupils should be socialising face to face, and hundreds are not; they are simply finding corners to sit in and hunch over their phones.”

‘Total ban, no question’

Squatter Madras says there should be a “total ban, no question”.

“Many private schools have banned them years ago with only positive, evidenced outcomes, the empirical evidence is incontrovertible.

“The United Nations have said they should be banned. Attainment in Scottish schools has divebombed by any yardstick.

“So the question should be, ‘why have they not been banned years ago?’ Our children deserve better.”

There’s no good reason to have mobile phones in schools, says Disappointed.

“They are a complete distraction. Pupils sit in class with their mobiles on or under the desk texting continually. They should have been banned many years ago.”

Mabel says her son’s school told her he needed a smartphone to take photos of homework and to look things up in lessons.

Let children socialise verbally

She gave her younger daughter a smartphone at the age of 13 to keep her in the loop with friends.

But she says: “Absolutely they should be banned and I should think the majority of parents would agree.

“Banning them at school would allow girls (and boys!) to socialise verbally during the day.”

None of our commenters argued the case for allowing mobile phones in schools.

However, some pupils use their smartphones for school work.

And many parents feel a sense of security knowing their child has a mobile phone with them.

There are also those who need devices for health reasons, such as those with diabetes, and young carers may need to be in constant contact with home.

The new Scottish Government guidance states head teachers know what is best for their school and it will support those who decide to ban phones.