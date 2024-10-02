First Class 2024: P1 photos from Dundee schools

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Education Schools

First Class 2024: P1 photos from Dundee schools

Find your school's class picture.

Fintry Primary School is among those featured. Image: supplied.
By Cheryl Peebles

Your First Class pictures are here.

We have photos of P1 classes from around Dundee primary schools.

First Class is our annual celebration of the start of school journeys for the area’s newest pupils.

And with them settled into their classes, we hope parents, grandparents, aunts and uncles will enjoy seeing these milestone pictures.

Photos from Angus schools were published yesterday and those from Perth and Kinross and Fife schools will be published on Thursday and Friday.

You will be able to buy a copy of your child’s class photo here from October 4.

Dundee schools P1 photos 2024

All images by Elliot Cansfield unless stated otherwise.

Victoria Park 1-2
Victoria Park 1
Tayview 1S
Tayview 1CD
Tayview 1A
Ss Peter and Paul 1B
Ss Peter and Paul 1A
St Ninian’s
St Joseph's 1S
St Joseph’s 1S
St Joseph’s 1M
St Clement’s
St Andrews 1B
St Andrews 1A
St Andrews 1-2
Sidlaw View
Rosebank. Image: supplied.
Longhaugh 1C
Longhaugh 1B
Longhaugh 1A
High School of Dundee 1J
High School of Dundee 1I
Forthill 1M
Forthill 1K
Forthill
Fintry specialist provision. Image: supplied.
Fintry 1B and 2-1. Image: supplied.
Fintry 1A. Image: supplied.
Eastern 1B
Eastern 1A
Downfield 1C 1M
Craigowl
Craigiebarns 1-2
Craigiebarns
Clepington 1B
Clepington 1A
Clepington 1-2
Camperdown 1-2
Camperdown
Blackness 1B
Blackness 1A
Blackness 1-2
Barnhill 1B
Barnhill 1A
Ardler

For schools and family news from around Angus visit The Courier’s education home page and sign up to our newsletter.

