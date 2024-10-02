First Class 2024: P1 photos from Dundee schools

Your First Class pictures are here.

We have photos of P1 classes from around Dundee primary schools.

First Class is our annual celebration of the start of school journeys for the area’s newest pupils.

And with them settled into their classes, we hope parents, grandparents, aunts and uncles will enjoy seeing these milestone pictures.

Photos from Angus schools were published yesterday and those from Perth and Kinross and Fife schools will be published on Thursday and Friday.

You will be able to buy a copy of your child’s class photo here from October 4.

Dundee schools P1 photos 2024

All images by Elliot Cansfield unless stated otherwise.

