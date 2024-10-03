First Class 2024: P1 photos from Perth and Kinross schools

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Education Schools

First Class 2024: P1 photos from Perth and Kinross schools

Find your school's class picture.

Ruthvenfield Primary School is among those featured. Image: Phil Hannah.
By Cheryl Peebles

Your First Class pictures are here.

We have photos of P1 classes from around Perth and Kinross primary schools.

First Class is our annual celebration of the start of school journeys for the area’s newest pupils.

And with them settled into their classes, we hope parents, grandparents, aunts and uncles will enjoy seeing these milestone pictures.

Photos from Angus and Dundee schools have already been published and those from Fife schools will be published on Friday.

You will be able to buy a copy of your child’s class photo here from October 4.

Perth and Kinross schools P1 photos 2024

All images by Phil Hannah unless stated as supplied by school.

Viewlands 1S.
Viewlands Class M.
Tulloch Room 2.
Tulloch Room 1.
St Ninian’s.
St Madoes. Image: supplied.
Ruthvenfield.
Rattray Class B. Image: supplied.
Rattray Class A. Image: supplied.
Portmoak.
Pitcairn.
Oakbank Class 2.
Oakbank Class 1.
Morrison’s Academy. Image: supplied.
Moncreiffe. Image: supplied.
Milnathort Class H.
Milnathort Class C.
Methven. Image: supplied.
Logierait. Image: supplied.
Kettins. Image: supplied.
Invergowrie.
Inch View Class 3.
Inch View Class 2.
Inch View Class 1.
Guildtown.
Goodlyburn.
Dunning. Image: supplied.
Crieff Class 1/2.
Crieff Class 2.
Crieff Class 1.
Craigie.
Community School of Auchterarder Class 1 /2.
Community School of Auchterarder Class 2.
Community School of Auchterarder Class 1.
Collace.
Cleish.
Burrelton.
Balbeggie.
Auchtergaven.
Ardvreck. Image: supplied.
Alyth.
Abernyte.

