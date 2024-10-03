Schools First Class 2024: P1 photos from Perth and Kinross schools Find your school's class picture. Ruthvenfield Primary School is among those featured. Image: Phil Hannah. By Cheryl Peebles October 3 2024, 6:00am October 3 2024, 6:00am Share First Class 2024: P1 photos from Perth and Kinross schools Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/education/schools/5091607/perth-kinross-schools-p1-photo-gallery-2024/ Copy Link 0 comment Your First Class pictures are here. We have photos of P1 classes from around Perth and Kinross primary schools. First Class is our annual celebration of the start of school journeys for the area’s newest pupils. And with them settled into their classes, we hope parents, grandparents, aunts and uncles will enjoy seeing these milestone pictures. Photos from Angus and Dundee schools have already been published and those from Fife schools will be published on Friday. You will be able to buy a copy of your child’s class photo here from October 4. Perth and Kinross schools P1 photos 2024 All images by Phil Hannah unless stated as supplied by school. Viewlands 1S. Viewlands Class M. Tulloch Room 2. Tulloch Room 1. St Ninian’s. St Madoes. Image: supplied. Ruthvenfield. Rattray Class B. Image: supplied. Rattray Class A. Image: supplied. Portmoak. Pitcairn. Oakbank Class 2. Oakbank Class 1. Morrison’s Academy. Image: supplied. Moncreiffe. Image: supplied. Milnathort Class H. Milnathort Class C. Methven. Image: supplied. Logierait. Image: supplied. Kettins. Image: supplied. Invergowrie. Inch View Class 3. Inch View Class 2. Inch View Class 1. Guildtown. Goodlyburn. Dunning. Image: supplied. Crieff Class 1/2. Crieff Class 2. Crieff Class 1. Craigie. Community School of Auchterarder Class 1 /2. Community School of Auchterarder Class 2. Community School of Auchterarder Class 1. Collace. Cleish. Burrelton. Balbeggie. Auchtergaven. Ardvreck. Image: supplied. Alyth. Abernyte.
