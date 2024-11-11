Bullied through primary school, Angus teenager Rachel is forging a career helping other victims

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Bullied through primary school, Angus teenager Rachel is forging a career helping other victims

Rachel Talbot, 17, is an established campaigner for the NSPCC. At university in Liverpool she is researching bullying and plans a career tackling the problem.

Bullying still affects Rachel's confidence - but she is determined to improve support for others. Image: Rachel Talbot.
By Cheryl Peebles

Rachel Talbot was bullied from the day she started primary school to the day she left.

By the time she reached secondary school she had suffered such trauma that she ended up in therapy.

But she counts herself as lucky to have survived. Other bullied children have taken their own lives.

Already an established anti-bullying campaigner, Rachel is working towards a career helping other young victims.

Rachel started volunteering for children’s charity the NSPCC while at Brechin High School.

Now studying childhood and youth and politics at university Liverpool, she is researching the impact of bullying. She hopes to eventually work in the field.

How Rachel Talbot was bullied from nursery

Annual Anti-Bullying Week starts today and she’s recounting her experience to draw attention to the issue.

Rachel moved to the village of Friockheim, in Angus, when she was three years old. She says she was seen as an outsider even in nursery.

“Pretty much from the day I walked in I was bullied. I was the new person in a very small area.

“Unfortunately for me that carried on all through primary school.

At home in Friockheim while she was still at Brechin High. Rachel is now studying at university in Liverpool, where she is researching bullying. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

Abuse was verbal, mental and physical.

“At one point I came home with bruises on my back from being pushed into a fence,” she says.

“Social exclusion was a big problem.

“People would very suddenly decide not to be my friend. I could hear them whispering about me which, when you’re 8, is very hard to deal with.

“Moving to high school was really difficult because I still felt like everyone was looking at me and out to make my life difficult.”

Rachel found friends and life was easier at Brechin High School but she still bore the scars.

Wearing odd socks became a pivotal moment

She says: “When I was in high school I went to therapy for a bit to try to deal with it and that helped massively.

“Also my family were incredible in helping me.

“But not everyone has a supportive family. Not everyone has that easy access to therapy, especially with the pressure CAMHS (Child and Adolescent Mental Health Service) is under.”

Rachel’s damaged self-esteem meant she would rather have hidden away.

But she bravely did the exact opposite.

She pulled on odd socks to show solidarity with fellow victims on Odd Socks Day, part of Anti-Bullying Week.

At Brechin High School Rachel proudly wore odd socks to show solidarity with bullied children. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

The only pupil at Brechin High to do so, she was mocked. But her response was to double down and wear odd socks the entire week.

And that marked the start of her fight back against bullying.

Her odd socks had not gone unnoticed by staff at Brechin High School.

So when two pupils were needed from each Angus secondary school for a project with the NSPCC she was the obvious candidate.

Her subsequent work with the Angus youth advisory group persuaded Angus Council to change its anti-bullying policy.

They developed the Think B4 You Type social media campaign and toolkit and she helped former an anti-bullying group at Brechin High.

Rachel was appointed to the NSPCC’s first Young People’s Board for Change.

With other members of Brechin High School’s anti-bullying group. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

And in January last year she led the charity’s push for tougher online safety legislation, handing over a petition at Westminster.

Rachel hopes one day to work for the NSPCC and become involved campaigns and shaping policies.

She says: “Bullying can have a devastating impact.

“The reality is some children and young people lose their lives. I think that’s absolutely atrocious.

How should bullying be tackled?

“I made it out and I’m lucky because I’m still here.”

Rachel says there’s not enough discussion bullying and schools are often ill-equipped to deal with it.

“A lot of schools schools have policies in place that are very much one-size-fits-all.

“That’s not going to work because everyone situation is different and every young person is different.

“There’s no perfect way but I think the best stepping stone is to listen to the young person facing the problems.

“When you’re in a vulnerable position you need the people around you to be able to provide effective support.

“The fact that not every young person is getting that, means that we really need to look at the ways we are dealing with bullying.”

Children and young people affected by bullying can call Childline for help on 0800 1111. Adults concerned about a child can call 0808 800 5000.

Conversation