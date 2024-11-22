St Andrews Madras College: Exclusive ‘first peek’ inside Kilrymont following student residence redevelopment

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Education Schools

St Andrews Madras College: Exclusive ‘first peek’ inside Kilrymont following student residence redevelopment

What are your memories of being a pupil or teacher at the former Kilrymont Road building of Madras College in St Andrews?

Living space of ground floor student apartment near former Kilrymont building. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Living space of ground floor student apartment near former Kilrymont building. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
By Michael Alexander

I can still hear the echoes of my school days at the former Kilrymont Road building of Madras College in St Andrews – the buzzing noise that filled the corridors, the chatter of friends in between lessons, and folk hanging about the ground floor ‘lockers’ at lunch times.

When the new Madras College building at Kilrymont opened in 1967 to S1, S2 and S3 pupils, it was seen as a fine modern building.

Designed by Robert Sorley Lawrie, the county architect for Fife at the time, it was considered a striking example of modernist architecture.

The former Madras College Kilrymont building before redevelopment

The complex included an assembly hall and dining room block, a V-plan classroom block, a freestanding sports hall with swimming pool and adjacent playing fields.

But today, as I walk through the building which closed to pupils in 2021, in some ways it’s almost unrecognisable, while in other ways strangely familiar.

What is it like inside Kilrymont now?

The echoes of my school days at Kilrymont in the late 1980s have been replaced by a quieter hum, as the building has been reimagined as a modern student residence.

Boys and girls lockers on the ground floor have been replaced by sleek corridors leading to expansive shared living spaces and studio apartments.

A new studio apartment in former Kilrymont building. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

The dining hall is now a vibrant social area, and the old tuck shop where I used to work at lunchtimes as an S3 prefect is long gone – amalgamated into high-end student living.

These newly created four-bed apartments with kitchen and dining areas now open out onto the old school shelter which has been transformed into private south-facing gardens.

Garden space attached to a four bedroom apartment. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Similar apartments on the upper floors enjoy fine views across St Andrews.

The old depute rector’s office is now a gymnasium called the ‘Sweat Space’.

School administration offices, meanwhile, now house a student ‘quiet space’.

From school to university residences

After years of wrangling over potential sites for a badly needed new single site Madras College, a £55 million new build school finally opened at Bell Brae, on the western edge of St Andrews in August 2021.

Since then, Scotsman Developments Ltd has been converting Kilrymont into private accommodation for University of St Andrews students.

Former depute rector’s office at Kilrymont is now the ‘Sweat Space’. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

The historic South Street campus of the old Madras, meanwhile, has been taken over by the university itself which is turning that into their “New College”.

As I’m given a tour of the former Kilrymont building, memories flood back of former classmates, teachers, ‘assemblies’ and the old ‘down the right and up the left’ (DRUL) stair management system that was designed to avoid stairwell chaos between classes.

Yet, away from the nostalgia around a building which teachers say, in latter years, was increasingly unfit for purpose, the Kilrymont I once knew is now a high end student space that reflects the modern, international nature of St Andrews.

The reception area. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

I sit down with a spokesperson from Scotsman Developments Ltd to get a deeper understanding of the vision that has reshaped this iconic B-listed building, now known as Space.

The vision behind Kilrymont’s transformation into Space

The Glasgow-based Scotsman Group, perhaps best known for the Scotsman Hotel in Edinburgh and its multiple hospitality operations in Glasgow, already had business interests in St Andrews.

They became aware several years ago that there was an ongoing conversation in the town about the under-provision of student housing.

While they have significant experience redeveloping listed buildings, Kilrymont presented both unique challenges and exciting possibilities.

Former Kilrymont building has had a facelift. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

“It was an old school, but not in the way you might think. It wasn’t the ornate, stone-clad buildings we typically work with. It had a different feel,” the spokesperson explains.

“The listed aspects were mostly in the assembly hall and the roof, but this was part of the appeal.

“We could take the best elements of the past and integrate them with a modern, high-end student living experience.”

What state was Kilrymont in when developers took over?

When developers first took over the building, it was as if the school had just emptied out.

There was still catering equipment in the dining hall, teachers’ notes on the whiteboards, and even love notes from generations of former pupils scribbled on the walls.

An empty science classroom at Kilrymont before redevelopment. Image: Scotsman Developments Ltd

Despite the sentimental connection to the past, the renovations were extensive.

“We had to remove many of the internal walls, but we were careful to preserve the character that made the space so unique.

“It was a delicate balance,” the spokesperson says.

Inside a corridor at Kilrymont before redevelopment. Image: Scotsman Developments Ltd

“We also knew that this would be our first venture into student accommodation, so we took our time researching what students needed and wanted.”

The result is a beautifully modernised building with a strong sense of its past.

Original wood panelling in the assembly hall has been preserved, and the high ceilings and large windows have been kept intact.

A mixed-use campus for the future

Keen to work closely with neighbours, the spokesperson says there had been a “real thirst to want to understand what was going on rather than people being really resistant to it”.

The main repurposed building now has 208 bedrooms.

New quiet working spaces. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

A further 87 beds will follow in a new building, currently under construction, called Perry Hall in September 2025.

A third building, due to open in September 2026, will comprise a further 200 beds.

Perhaps more controversially, there are also revised plans to build “mixed” student housing on the former playing fields.

Originally this site was earmarked for social housing by another developer.

Construction is ongoing for additional residences. Image: Michael Alexander

As we continue our tour, I’m told that the vision isn’t just about housing students – it’s about creating a “mixed use” space that integrates seamlessly into the wider St Andrews community.

School concerts, theatre productions, Christmas markets, school reunions and film screenings are all amongst the “blue sky thinking” for possible community use.

The old Kilrymont assembly hall has been upgraded. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

There are also plans to offer amenities like a convenience store, coffee shop, and sports facilities, all designed to be accessible to both students and locals.

It’s not clear, however, if it’ll be practical to retain the old school swimming pool.

How affordable is it for students?

With student rents ranging from £270 to £365 per week, the tariff reflects the high-end nature of the development.

Debate about affordability of housing in St Andrews is a perennial hot topic.

But Scotsman insists it is offering a range of options to cater to different budgets.

“We’re thrilled to see that we’re currently ranked number one on StudentCrowd for St Andrews, which is a great testament to what we’ve created here,” the spokesperson adds.

More from Schools

CR0050704, Jamie McLachlan, Dundee. DC Thomson Christmas Concert. Picture Shows: Clepington Primary School Makaton Choir performance at DC Thomson Christmas Concert. Tuesday 19th November 2024. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Our photos from The Courier and Evening Telegraph Christmas Concert
Courier News - Dundee - Cheryl Peebles story - CR0032278 - Pics of pupils with laptops at Kirkmichael Primary School - the small rural school is ahead of the game in IT in managing to provide every pupil with their own laptop or iPad. Picture Shows; general view (GV) of Kirkmichael Primary School, Kirkmichael, Blairgowrie, 24th November 2021, Kim Cessford / DCT Media.
10 highlights of tiny Kirkmichael Primary School's 'good' inspection results
To go with story by Cheryl Peebles. School meals menus Picture shows; School meals featured image. NA. Supplied by Shutterstock Date; 11/04/2024
School lunch menus for Angus, Dundee, Fife, Perth and Kinross and Stirling - updated…
5
Engineering apprentice Charly Simpson operating machinery at Fife College Rosyth Dockyard campus
Engineering apprentice Charly found her dream job despite 'floundering' at school in Perth
To go with story by Cheryl Peebles. Anti-bullying work Picture shows; Rachel Talbot. Liverpool. Supplied by Rachel Talbot Date; 08/11/2024
Bullied through primary school, Angus teenager Rachel is forging a career helping other victims
Burntisland Primary, which has had a good inspection report
10 highlights of Burntisland Primary School's 'good' inspection results
Two Iceland teachers watch a STEM class at Craigie High
Why Icelandic teachers learned lessons about nurturing pupils from a Dundee school
To go with story by Cheryl Peebles. Halloween photos Picture shows; Callie Davidson. Dundee. Supplied by Kirsty Mckelvie Date; 31/10/2024
Your photos of kids dressed up for Halloween
Group of children, little boys and girls in stylish costumes for halloween and creepy makeup over dark vintage background. Concept of Halloween, childhood, celebration, party, holiday, creativity, ad; Shutterstock ID 2351910593; purchase_order: ; job:
Send us your Halloween photos to haunt The Courier and Evening Telegraph
Perthshire school support staff on strike for a better pay deal
EXCLUSIVE: Unions turn on Unison for targeted Perthshire school support staff strike
2

Conversation