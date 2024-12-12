Top Angus primary schools for pupil performance – find out how your school scores

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Education Schools
Top Angus primary schools for pupil performance – find out how your school scores

Out of 51 local authority primary schools in Angus eight gain a full house of 40 points for the proportion of children meeting expected levels for reading, writing and numeracy. Cheryl Peebles
Cheryl Peebles
Woodland Primary School in Carnoustie was among the best performers. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Eight primary schools in Angus score full marks in The Courier’s ranking for pupils’ performance in literacy and numeracy.

Woodlands Primary School, in Carnoustie, is among those to gain a full house of 40 points. That is out of almost 51 local authority schools in the area

This reflects the proportion of children in P1, P4 and P7 meeting expected curriculum levels for reading, writing, numeracy and listening and talking.

Search for your school in our table further down this article to see how it does.

Birkhill Primary School was among those to score full marks. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

Highest scorers

In Angus the primary schools scoring a full 40 points are:

  • Birkhill
  • Grange
  • Letham
  • Liff
  • Mattocks
  • Northmuir
  • Rosemount
  • Woodlands

Find your school’s score in our searchable table

You can find out how your school does by searching for it by name in our table. You can also see how it did last year.

How did we award scores?

Our scores are based on Scottish Government data showing the percentage of pupils in P1, P4 and P7 meeting expected levels in Scotland’s curriculum.

Pupils sit assessments at these three stages in four areas – listening and talking, reading, numeracy and writing.

The latest results for the 2023/24 academic year – known as Achievement of Curriculum for Excellence Levels data – were published this week.

For each of the four areas we awarded one point for 0 to 10% of pupils meeting expected levels, two points for 10% to 20%, and so on, up to 10 points for 90% or more.

The published data gives only a percentage range, eg. 80-90%, for individual schools rather than an exact percentage.

For some smaller schools data is withheld as it could allow an individual pupil’s performance to be identified.

Conversation