Top Dundee primary schools for pupil performance – find out how your school scores

Victoria Park Primary School scores full marks in The Courier’s ranking of Dundee primary schools for pupils’ performance in literacy and numeracy.

Out of 33 schools it is the only one to gain a full house of 40 points. This reflects the proportion of children in P1, P4 and P7 meeting expected levels for reading, writing, numeracy and listening and talking.

Forthill Primary Schools scores 38 while three – Barnhill, Craigiebarns and St Andrew’s – score 37

Search for your Dundee school in our table further down this article to see how it does.

Highest scorers

In Dundee the highest scoring primary schools are:

Victoria Park – 40

Forthill – 38

Barnhill – 37

Craigiebarns – 37

St Andrew’s – 37

Blackness – 36

Camperdown – 36

Eastern – 36

Longhaugh -36

Our Lady’s – 36

St Joseph’s – 36

St Ninian’s – 36

Find your school’s score in our searchable table

You can find out how your school does by searching for it by name in our table, and compare this with how it did last year.

How were our scores awarded?

Our scores are based on Scottish Government data showing the percentage of pupils in P1, P4 and P7 meeting expected levels in Scotland’s curriculum.

Pupils are assessed in school at these three stages in four areas – listening and talking, reading, numeracy and writing.

The latest data for the 2023/24 academic year – known as Achievement of Curriculum for Excellence Levels data – was published by this week.

For each of the four areas we awarded one point for 0 to 10% of pupils meeting expected levels, two points for 10% to 20%, and so on up to 10 points for 90% or more.

The published data gives only a percentage range, eg. 80-90%, for individual schools rather than an exact figure.