Top Perth and Kinross primary schools for pupil performance – find out how your school scores

Out of 69 schools four gain a full house of 40 points for the proportion of children meeting expected levels for reading, writing and numeracy. Cheryl Peebles
Cheryl Peebles
St Dominic's Primary School, Crieff, is one of the top scorers. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Four primary schools in Perth and Kinross score full marks in The Courier’s ranking for pupils’ performance in literacy and numeracy.

Out of 69 local authority schools Arngask, Dunning, St Dominic’s and St Madoes gain a full house of 40 points.

This reflects the proportion of children in P1, P4 and P7 meeting expected levels for reading, writing, numeracy and listening and talking.

Search for your Perth and Kinross school in our table further down this article to see how it does.

St Madoes Primary School is a top scorer. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.

Highest scorers

In Perth and Kinross the highest scoring primary schools are:

  • Arngask – 40
  • Dunning – 40
  • St Dominic’s – 40
  • St Madoes – 40
  • Dunbarney – 39
  • Abernethy – 38
  • Portmoak – 38
  • The Community School of Auchterarder – 38

Find your school’s score in our searchable table

You can find out how your school does by searching for it by name in our table, and compare this with how it did last year.

How were our scores awarded?

Our scores are based on Scottish Government data showing the percentage of pupils in P1, P4 and P7 meeting expected levels in Scotland’s curriculum.

Pupils are assessed in school at these three stages in four areas – listening and talking, reading, numeracy and writing.

The latest results for the 2023/24 academic year – known as Achievement of Curriculum for Excellence Levels data – were published last week.

For each of the four areas we awarded one point for 0 to 10% of pupils meeting expected levels, two points for 10% to 20%, and so on up to 10 points for 90% or more.

The published data gives only a percentage range, eg. 80-90%, for individual schools rather than an exact percentage.

For some smaller schools data was withheld as it could allow individual pupils’ performance to be identified.

