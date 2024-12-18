Top Stirlingshire primary schools for pupil performance – find out how your school scores

Four primary schools in Stirlingshire score full marks in The Courier’s ranking for pupils’ performance in literacy and numeracy.

Out of 38 local authority schools Killearn, Newton, St Mary’s Episcopal and Strathblane gain a full house of 40 points.

This reflects the proportion of children in P1, P4 and P7 meeting expected curriculum levels for reading, writing, numeracy and listening and talking.

Search for your Stirlingshire school in our table further down this article to see how it did.

Highest scorers

In Stirlingshire the highest scoring primary schools are:

Killearn – 40

Newton – 40

St Mary’s Episcopal – 40

Strathblane – 40

Aberfoyle – 39

Balfron – 38

Bridge of Allan – 38

Drymen – 38

Thornhill – 38

Find your school’s score in our searchable table

You can find out how your school did by searching for it by name in our table.

How were our scores awarded?

Our scores are based on Scottish Government data showing the percentage of pupils in P1, P4 and P7 meeting expected levels in Scotland’s curriculum.

Pupils are assessed in school at these three stages in four areas – listening and talking, reading, numeracy and writing.

The latest results for the 2023/24 academic year – known as Achievement of Curriculum for Excellence Levels data – were published last week.

For each of the four areas we awarded one point for 0 to 10% of pupils meeting expected levels, two points for 10% to 20%, and so on up to 10 points for 90% or more.

The published data gives only a percentage range, eg. 80-90%, for individual schools rather than an exact percentage.

For some smaller schools data was withheld as it could allow individual pupils’ performance to be identified.