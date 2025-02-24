School fees VAT will mean fewer pupils but ‘we’ve got this’ says Morrison’s Academy rector

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Education Schools

School fees VAT will mean fewer pupils but ‘we’ve got this’ says Morrison’s Academy rector

Andrew McGarva expects fewer enrolments due to the increased cost of private education.

Rector Andrew McGarva in Morrisons Academy corridor.
Mr McGarva says the increased cost of private education at his Crieff schools and others like it will push some families out. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
By Cheryl Peebles

A Perthshire rector expects pupil numbers to fall next year at his private school as a result of VAT on fees.

Andrew McGarva, head of Morrison’s Academy, predicts it will be a difficult 18 months for the Crieff day school and others in the independent sector.

He also claimed the ‘education tax’ was a breach of children’s human rights and at odds with the UK Government’s new deal with private healthcare providers.

Parents’ bills are higher with the addition of VAT to school fees in January.

The Scottish Council for Independent Schools predicts 20% of families could withdraw their children as a result.

However, the government says it will raise £1.8 billion to pay for 6,500 extra teachers for state schools.

Exterior of Morrison's Academy
Fewer pupils are expected to enrol at Morrison’s Academy with the addition of VAT to fees. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

Mr McGarva says it is too early to gauge the impact but he expects to start seeing it when the new school year starts in August.

He says: “I do expect there to be a reduction in pupil numbers because it has become more expensive.

“More people will stay in the state system.”

Only 17 pupils have moved from private schools to Perth and Kinross Council schools so far this academic year (up to January 16), according to figures we obtained from the council.

Fewer enrolments at Morrison’s Academy after VAT

But Mr McGarva says: “The last thing people want to do is withdraw their child half way through a school year.

“Families already in the system will do everything they can to keep their children in it.

“But those not yet in it, analysis indicates we will see fewer enrolments.”

Adding VAT in January rather than waiting until the new academic year was “quite aggressive”, says Mr McGarva, and it is “heartbreaking” to see people deal with this.

“It’s actively trying to undermine a system they are ideologically opposed to.

“Every child that has to move school when it’s not been their choice is going to be really unsettled.

Strathallan School gates
Mr McGarva says it will be a difficult 18 months for all schools, including Strathallan School, near Perth. Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

“In any school families build their lives around being part of that community.

“If they are forced out it’s losing friendships, losing teachers, losing a sense of stability.

“A sudden transition midway through their education could be really detrimental to their wellbeing.

“I do know of instances in Glasgow and Edinburgh where children have had to leave their independent school and there hasn’t been a place for them in their catchment area.

“They have had to travel many miles and it then falls on the council to organise transport for these children.

“That’s a cost that hasn’t been factored into this alleged windfall that will come from this VAT.”

How parents’ bills have risen

Term fees for senior pupils at the Crieff day school have risen from £6,200 to £6,810 with the addition of VAT. It, like other Perthshire schools, has tried to absorb some of the cost.

Mr McGarva says: “We are in a real moment of change and uncertainty.

“It’s really important for Morrison’s Academy and all schools to say ‘it’s going to be hard but we’ve got this’.

“We’re not going to close; we are very stable.

“I’m confident we will come through this but it’s going to be a difficult 18 months.”

Bosses of another Perthshire school, Kilgraston School, claimed VAT was a factor in its closure last August with £900,000 of debts.

Kilgraston School exterior
Kilgraston School closed in August last year. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

Morrison’s Academy supports legal action by the Independent Schools Council, which claims VAT on school fees breaches children’s human rights.

Mr McGarva says: “This is not about preserving privilege. It’s about parents’ choice and the rights of all children to access an education that suits their need.

“The United the Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child underscores the rights of every child to an education that promotes their best interests.

“The UK Government frequently states it is focussed on the 94% of children who are state educated. I find that greatly concerning because I think a government should be focussed on 100% of children.”

Added pressure on state schools

At a time when local authority schools struggle with increased violence, absenteeism and additional support needs he says the policy is a move in the wrong direction.

“The government is pushing people out of the independent sector.

“Yet it has has created a new partnership with the private healthcare sector to relieve pressure on the NHS.

“It does seem contradictory to me that they are actively promoting a division between private and state education.

“This narrows parental choice and makes private education the preserve of the wealthiest families, which is totally against what we are trying to do.”

What does the government say?

A UK Government spokesperson said: “Ending tax breaks for private schools will raise £1.8 billion a year by 2029/30 to help deliver 6,500 new teachers and raise school standards, supporting the 94% of children in state schools to achieve and thrive.”

More from Schools

