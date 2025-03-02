Dundee and Angus primary schools make list of Scotland’s top 50

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Education Schools

Dundee and Angus primary schools make list of Scotland’s top 50

There were none from Perth and Kinross, Angus or Stirling.

By Stephen Eighteen
Southesk Primary School, Angus
Southesk Primary School in Montrose was the highest local performer. Image:: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Two Dundee primary schools and two in Angus have ranked highly in a new league table published by the Sunday Times this week.

The list compiles the top 50 performing primary schools in Scotland, and is put together using data submitted by teachers.

The scoring marks pupils’ reading, writing, numeracy and combined listening-and-talking.

The best have seen their marks rise to the top of the league table thanks to the use of “innovative teaching methods,” according to the report.

The best local performer was Southesk Primary School in Angus, which came sixth.

Dundee was represented by Victoria Park (10th) and St Andrews (12th).

Victoria Park Primary School in Dundee. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Northmuir, in Angus, was 34th on the list.

Perth and Kinross’ highest score was given to Dunbarney in Bridge of Earn at 67th.

This was one place ahead of Wormit, Fife’s highest representative, at 68th.

Stirling’s best performer was Killearn at 76th.

Meanwhile, Our Lady of Lourdes Primary School in West Lothian topped the list as St Catherine’s in Renfrewshire and St John’s in South Ayrshire made up second and third respectively.

The full top 50 is as follows:

  • Our Lady of Lourdes Primary School, West Lothian
  • St Catherine’s Primary School, Renfrewshire
  • St John’s Primary School, Ayr South Ayrshire
  • Scotstoun Primary School, Glasgow City
  • Greenhill Primary School, North Lanarkshire
  • St Timothy’s Primary School, North Lanarkshire
  • Holmston Primary School, South Ayrshire
  • St Anthony’s Primary School, North Ayrshire
  • St Andrew’s RC Primary School, Dundee City
  • St Francis Xavier’s RC Primary School, Falkirk
  • St Anthony’s, North Ayrshire
  • Victoria Park Primary, Dundee City
  • St Ninian’s, West Lothian
  • Whitelees, North Lanarkshire
  • St John Ogilvie, West Lothian
  • St Francis Xavier’s, Falkirk
  • St Andrew’s, Falkirk
  • Holmston, South Ayrshire
  • Pentland, Edinburgh
  • Hyndland, Glasgow
  • Garrowhill, Glasgow
  • Forehill, South Ayrshire
  • Morningside, North Lanarkshire
  • St Joseph’s, Stepps
  • Clober, East Dunbartonshire
  • Windyknowe, West Lothian
  • Mount Vernon, Glasgow
  • Hazlehead, Aberdeen
  • Linlithgow, West Lothian
  • Peel, West Lothian
  • Eaglesham, East Renfrewshire
  • Towerbank, Edinburgh
  • Lochwinnoch, Renfrewshire
  • Northmuir, Angus
  • Mearns, East Renfrewshire
  • Wester Overton, South Lanarkshire
  • St Bernadette’s, Falkirk
  • Craigdhu, East Dunbartonshire
  • Milngavie, East Dunbartonshire
  • Juniper Green, Edinburgh
  • Our Lady of the Missions, East Renfrewshire
  • Low Port, West Lothian
  • St Joseph’s, East Renfrewshire
  • Roseburn, Edinburgh
  • Dunipace, Falkirk
  • Westerton, East Dunbartonshire
  • Rosemount, Angus
  • Gartcosh, North Lanarkshire
  • Giffnock, East Renfrewshire
  • Baljaffray, East Dunbartonshire

