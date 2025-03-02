Dundee and Angus primary schools make list of Scotland’s top 50

Two Dundee primary schools and two in Angus have ranked highly in a new league table published by the Sunday Times this week.

The list compiles the top 50 performing primary schools in Scotland, and is put together using data submitted by teachers.

The scoring marks pupils’ reading, writing, numeracy and combined listening-and-talking.

The best have seen their marks rise to the top of the league table thanks to the use of “innovative teaching methods,” according to the report.

The best local performer was Southesk Primary School in Angus, which came sixth.

Dundee was represented by Victoria Park (10th) and St Andrews (12th).

Northmuir, in Angus, was 34th on the list.

Perth and Kinross’ highest score was given to Dunbarney in Bridge of Earn at 67th.

This was one place ahead of Wormit, Fife’s highest representative, at 68th.

Stirling’s best performer was Killearn at 76th.

Meanwhile, Our Lady of Lourdes Primary School in West Lothian topped the list as St Catherine’s in Renfrewshire and St John’s in South Ayrshire made up second and third respectively.

The full top 50 is as follows: