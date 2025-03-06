Schools World Book Day 2025 in pictures as Tayside and Fife kids dress up to celebrate reading See the photos parents sent us of their children dressed up. Six-month-old Eden Cruickshanks from Arbroath dressed up as The Very Hungry Caterpillar. Image: Rachael Campbell. By Emma Grady and Cheryl Peebles March 6 2025, 4:20pm March 6 2025, 4:20pm Share World Book Day 2025 in pictures as Tayside and Fife kids dress up to celebrate reading Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/education/schools/5195486/world-book-day-2025-photo-gallery/ Copy Link 0 comment It’s World Book Day and children have celebrated their love of reading by dressing up as their favourite characters. We asked readers to submit photographs of their children in their World Book Day outfits so we can share the fun – and they have done so in their droves. Pictures flooded in of children dressed up as favourites from kids’ literature, including The Very Hungry Caterpillar and Stick Man. We’ve included as many of them as we can in our World Book Day 2025 photo gallery below. Some will also appear in The Courier and Evening Telegraph newspapers. World Book Day 2025 Florence (3) and Margot (1) from Wormit. Dressed as Bellatrix and Dobby from Harry Potter. Picture supplied by Erin Pengelley. Olivia Glover (6) from Blairgowrie. Picture supplied by Rachael Thomson. Blayre Norrie (5) and Zayne Norrie (3) from Dundee. Picture supplied by Leah Mcdermott. Ayla Richardson (4) from Dundee. Picture supplied by Claire Richardson. Minnie McCormack (4) from Lochee dressed as Anna from Frozen. Picture supplied by Hayley McCormack. Emilie Easson from Dundee dressed as Matilda. Picture supplied by Samantha<br />Cox. Kennedy Traynor (7) and Harris Thomson (10 months old) from Dundee. Picture supplied by Shannen Gray. Robyn (9) from Dundee. Pictured supplied by Catherine Spence. Hallie Gray (6) and Nylah Gray (5) from Dundee. Picture supplied by Courtney Guthrie. Jacob Douglas (9) and Joey Douglas (4) from Coupar Angus. Picture supplied by Stacey Douglas. Saskia Cox (7) from Forfar. Picture supplied by Claire Meenan. Kobi McKenzie (2) from Dundee. Picture supplied by Kirsty Moran. Kobi McKenzie (2) from Dundee. Picture supplied by Kirsty Moran. Zariyah (6) from Dundee. Alice Bertram (7), William Bertram (8) and Xander Bertram (7)<br />from Kirriemuir. Picture supplied by Douglas Bertram. Lily Manzie (4) from Dundee. Picture supplied by Jodie<br />Manzie. Halo-Mae Rice (8) from Fintry, Dundee. Picture supplied by Logan Rice. Ivy Stewart (3) from Dundee. Picture supplied by Claire Tierney. Matthew Duffy (5) from Douglas, Dundee. Picture supplied by Gemma Duffy. Ohana-Sharon Hunt from Dundee. Picture supplied by Kiara Hunt. Rosie Nicholson (5) from Dundee. Picture supplied by Brooke Cleary. Ella Falconer (8) from Dundee. Picture supplied by Stacey Falconer. Albert Johnstone (5) from Dundee. Picture supplied by Albert Hughes. Amelia (10) from Dundee. Picture supplied by Lisa Williams. Aria Borland (8) from Dundee. Picture supplied by Megan Borland. Layden Thomson (2) from Dundee. Picture supplied by Rebekkah Thomson. Luca McCaffrey (3) from Dundee. Picture supplied by Cheryl McCaffrey. Carter Young (6) from Dundee. Picture supplied by Chelsea Mullen. Sineade Cochlan (8) from Dundee. Picture supplied by Kayleigh Cochlan. Zachary Adam Kemp (14months) from Scone. Picture supplied by Ross Kemp. Kodie-Jay Thomson Barber (5 months old) from Dundee. Picture supplied by Rebekkah Thomson. Malorie (4) and Archer (6) from Dundee. Picture supplied by Taylor Munro. Zachary (5) and Oliver (2) from Kinross. Picture supplied by Darrianne Day. Florrie Robertson (6) and Mabel Robertson (1) from Dundee. Picture supplied by Kirsty Douglas. Olivia & Keegan Stewart from Kirriemuir. Picture supplied by Hollie Wilson. Chloe (5) from Newport on Tay. Picture supplied by Helen Collins. Leo MacDonald (4) from Dundee. Picture supplied by Tina Crichton. Savanna Thomson (5) from Angus. Picture supplied by Savanna Thomson. Mason O’Neill (3) from Dundee. Picture supplied by Steph Beattie. Teddy Thomson (2) from Dundee. Picture supplied by Rebekah Rae Malorie (4) and Archer (6) from Dundee. Picture supplied by Taylor Munro. Brody Grieve (2) from Dundee. Picture supplied by Alex Jardine. Zac (8) and Roary (6), from Dundee. Picture supplied by Rikki Bain. Myla Gellatly (8) from Dundee. Picture supplied by Megan Weir. Evie Falconer (5) and Drake Falconer (7), Arbroath. Picture supplied by Chelsea Falconer. Hamish Stewart (7) Luna Stewart (4) Cash Stewart (3) Candy Stewart (5) and Harley Stewart (7)<br />from Kirriemuir. Picture supplied by Dani Stewart. Louie McRuvie (11 months) from Carnoustie. Picture supplied by Lauren McRuvie. Bowen Johnson (7 months) and Orian Johnson (5) from Guardbridge. Picture supplied by Rebecca Johnson. Charlie Jackson (6 months) from Alyth. Picture supplied by Heather Jackson. Rhea (3) from Forfar. Picture supplied by Debbie Haggart Leighton Gammie (9) and Bobby Gray (8) from Arbroath. Picture supplied by Sammi Gray Nursery teachers, Bethany, Amy and Ella from Dundee. Dressed as Jasmine, Princess Peach and Moana. Leo Airlie (1) from Dundee. Picture supplied by Chloe Semple. Isla (7) and Freddie (1) Blann from Broughty Ferry. Picture supplied by Brogan Blann. Charlotte Millar (10) from Dundee. Picture supplied by Jodi Millar. Cairn Macfarlane (16 months) from Dundee. Picture supplied by Brooke Young. Freddie Hood from Dundee. Picture supplied by Laura Kean. Ruairih Swindells (4) from Wellbank. Picture supplied by Jen<br />Gowans. Ailie Reid (6) from Dundee, dressed as Amanda Thripp from Matilda. Picture supplied by Rosie Anderson. Emily Taylor (2) from Dundee. Picture supplied by Joanna Taylor. Ciara Stewart (5) from Dundee. Picture supplied by Darlene Stewart. Georgia Jean (4) from Dundee. Picture supplied by Carla Boyd. Lucy Bassett (7) from Dundee. Picture supplied by Ashley Bassett. Zak Richard Brown (3) from Dundee. Picture supplied by Brooke Brown. </p> <p> Aria Rose Young from Kettins. Picture taken by Hayley Young. Ezra Davidson (4) and Heidi Mckay (3 months old) from Dundee. Picture supplied by Kerry Reid. Sienna Paton (18 months old) from Dundee. Picture supplied by Stephanie Henderson. Riley (5) and Lily-Jane (4) from Kirriemuir. Picture supplied by Rebecca Foreman. Murray Muir (2) from Monifieth. Picture supplied by Jennifer Ramsay. Autumn young (4) from Dundee. Picture supplied by Liam Young. Everley Robinson (4) from Wormit. Dressed as a Tiger from the book ‘Tiger who came to Tea’ Picture supplied by Ashleigh Beth. Esamay sellars (6) from Dundee. Picture supplied by Elly<br />and Syme. Arran Sinclair (6) from Dundee. Picture supplied by Karen Reilly. Nevanah (5) from Dundee. Picture supplied by Shevonne McCann. Thea Colvin (3)from Dundee. Picture taken by Nicola Forbes. Calum (10) and Aayla-May (7) from Fife. Picture supplied by Adele Duncan.
