Schools Our best photos as Morgan Academy pupils celebrate Ramadan The Dundee school held its third annual Iftar party.

It's the Muslim holy month of Ramadan and Morgan Academy pupils threw a party to celebrate. Photographer Paul Reid was there to capture some special moments of the Dundee school's Iftar celebration. At the event on Thursday evening, young people observing daily fasting ate together at sunset. They invited non-Muslim friends and teachers to join them and learn more about their religion and Ramadan. More than a quarter of Morgan Academy's pupils are Muslim and this was the third time some of them have organised an Iftar party. Morgan Academy Ramadan Iftar party 2025 All images by Paul Reid. Ramadan Mubarak from Morgan Academy. Wishing peace to all. Girls together. Looking forward to breaking their fast. Friends at the Iftar party. A snap from a night to remember. Staff joined the celebration. Dressed for the occasion. Giving a friend a lift. A balloon arch was a great spot for photos. Time for prayer for the boys. And for the girls. Morgan Academy acting head teacher Gregor McBain has a few words to say. Imam Hamza addresses the party. Some of the delicious food served. Selfie time! Inside the prayer room. In prayer. Serving up. Enjoying the food on offer. Breaking their fast. So many balloons! As the party sits down to dine. It's a thumbs up for the buffet. All smiles. Posing for a picture with the head teacher. Smile for the camera. Striking a pose. A photo with friends. Boys enjoyed the evening. Posing for the camera is just too much! Ramadan Mubarak!
