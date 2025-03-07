Our best photos as Morgan Academy pupils celebrate Ramadan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Our best photos as Morgan Academy pupils celebrate Ramadan

The Dundee school held its third annual Iftar party.

Ramadan Mubarak from Morgan Academy. Image: Paul Reid.
Ramadan Mubarak from Morgan Academy. Image: Paul Reid.
By Cheryl Peebles

It’s the Muslim holy month of Ramadan and Morgan Academy pupils threw a party to celebrate.

Photographer Paul Reid was there to capture some special moments of the Dundee school’s Iftar celebration.

At the event on Thursday evening, young people observing daily fasting ate together at sunset.

They invited non-Muslim friends and teachers to join them and learn more about their religion and Ramadan.

More than a quarter of Morgan Academy’s pupils are Muslim and this was the third time some of them have organised an Iftar party.

Morgan Academy Ramadan Iftar party 2025

All images by Paul Reid.

Ramadan Mubarak from Morgan Academy.
Wishing peace to all.
Girls together.
Looking forward to breaking their fast.
Friends at the Iftar party.
A snap from a night to remember.
Staff joined the celebration.
Dressed for the occasion.
Giving a friend a lift.
A balloon arch was a great spot for photos.
Time for prayer for the boys.
And for the girls.
Morgan Academy acting head teacher Gregor McBain has a few words to say.
Imam Hamza addresses the party.
Some of the delicious food served.
Selfie time!
Inside the prayer room.
In prayer.
Serving up.
Enjoying the food on offer.
Breaking their fast.
So many balloons!
As the party sits down to dine.
It’s a thumbs up for the buffet.
All smiles.
Posing for a picture with the head teacher.
Smile for the camera.
Striking a pose.
A photo with friends.
Boys enjoyed the evening.
Posing for the camera is just too much!
Ramadan Mubarak!

