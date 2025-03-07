Our best photos as Morgan Academy pupils celebrate Ramadan

It’s the Muslim holy month of Ramadan and Morgan Academy pupils threw a party to celebrate.

Photographer Paul Reid was there to capture some special moments of the Dundee school’s Iftar celebration.

At the event on Thursday evening, young people observing daily fasting ate together at sunset.

They invited non-Muslim friends and teachers to join them and learn more about their religion and Ramadan.

More than a quarter of Morgan Academy’s pupils are Muslim and this was the third time some of them have organised an Iftar party.

Morgan Academy Ramadan Iftar party 2025

All images by Paul Reid.