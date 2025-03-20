Greenfield Academy in photos as we peek inside Dundee’s newest school

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Education Schools

Greenfield Academy in photos as we peek inside Dundee’s newest school

We were given a tour of the building which will welcome Braeview Academy and Craigie High School pupils in August.

Greenfield Academy head teacher Johnny Lothian with some future pupils at the community entrance. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Greenfield Academy head teacher Johnny Lothian with some future pupils at the community entrance. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
By Cheryl Peebles

Here are our first photos in and around Greenfield Academy, Dundee’s new super school.

Part of the £100 million Drumgeith Community Campus, the school will replace Braeview Academy and Craigie High School in August.

We joined head teacher Johnny Lothian, some senior pupils and Dundee City Council leaders for a tour as construction continues.

When it opens Greenfield Academy will be Dundee’s biggest secondary school with a pupil population of around 1,500.

A recording studio and fitness suite

Although there remains much to be done inside, there has been huge progress at the site since our last update in December.

We saw one of the school’s two huge sports halls and auditorium which will have seating for 500 people.

The school’s state-of-the-art facilities will also include a recording studio, dance studio and fitness suite.

The striking public entrance to Drumgeith Community Campus.

Decor in a classroom and corridor we saw at an advanced stage had accents of olive green.

Outside, there are two all-weather pitches and a bike pump track will be created.

Parts of the campus, including its library, leisure and sports facilities will be available for community use.

Dundee City Council leader Mark Flynn said: “This is a really exciting time for the whole community, and I am pleased to see progress on such an important investment for the future of our city.”

Our Greenfield Academy photos

All images by Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

Touring Greenfield Academy and Drumgeith Community Campus. All-weather pitches can be seen beyond.
Looking up.
Inside the spacious community entrance.
Work continues in the courtyard.
One of two large gym halls.
The two all-weather pitches which will be available for community use.
Dundee City Council leader Mark Flynn and councillor colleagues Roisin Smith, Stewart Hunter and Steven Rome are shown around by Robertson Construction Tayside manager director Kevin Dickson.
The assembly hall looking towards the stage.
Looking towards main entrance.
A view from the rooftop.
Future pupils (front) Louisa, Alfie (back from left) Keevah, Ava, Archie and Kyle try out a classroom.
Diggers are still busy at the site.
Looking down onto what will become a communal outdoor space.
Inside the public entrance to Drumgeith Community Campus.

More from Schools

Pathhead Primary School in Kirkcaldy is taking an empathetic approach to pupil absences
Why are so many Fife children still missing school?
3
Greenfield Academy head teacher Johnny Lothian with some future pupils at the community entrance. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
‘Dundee City Council response to unisex school toilet concerns will alarm parents’
13
Greenfield Academy head teacher Johnny Lothian with some future pupils at the community entrance. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
School lunch menus for Angus, Dundee, Fife, Perth and Kinross and Stirling - updated…
5
Greenfield Academy head teacher Johnny Lothian with some future pupils at the community entrance. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
iPads for all Fife school pupils: we answer the key questions
Vehicles in Guardbridge held up by roadworks
Fears 45-minute Guardbridge tailbacks could hit school exam pupils
2
Greenfield Academy head teacher Johnny Lothian with some future pupils at the community entrance. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Our best photos as Morgan Academy pupils celebrate Ramadan
5
Glenrothes High School, Fife.
EXCLUSIVE: Fife school attack victim's mum speaks out after 'devastating' incident
5
Greenfield Academy head teacher Johnny Lothian with some future pupils at the community entrance. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
World Book Day 2025 in pictures as Tayside and Fife kids dress up to…
Glenrothes High School, Fife
EXCLUSIVE: Five suspended after gang attack at Fife high school
7
Greenfield Academy head teacher Johnny Lothian with some future pupils at the community entrance. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Send us your World Book Day photos to feature in The Courier and Evening…

Conversation