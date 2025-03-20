Greenfield Academy in photos as we peek inside Dundee’s newest school

Here are our first photos in and around Greenfield Academy, Dundee’s new super school.

Part of the £100 million Drumgeith Community Campus, the school will replace Braeview Academy and Craigie High School in August.

We joined head teacher Johnny Lothian, some senior pupils and Dundee City Council leaders for a tour as construction continues.

When it opens Greenfield Academy will be Dundee’s biggest secondary school with a pupil population of around 1,500.

A recording studio and fitness suite

Although there remains much to be done inside, there has been huge progress at the site since our last update in December.

We saw one of the school’s two huge sports halls and auditorium which will have seating for 500 people.

The school’s state-of-the-art facilities will also include a recording studio, dance studio and fitness suite.

Decor in a classroom and corridor we saw at an advanced stage had accents of olive green.

Outside, there are two all-weather pitches and a bike pump track will be created.

Parts of the campus, including its library, leisure and sports facilities will be available for community use.

Dundee City Council leader Mark Flynn said: “This is a really exciting time for the whole community, and I am pleased to see progress on such an important investment for the future of our city.”

Our Greenfield Academy photos

All images by Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.