Home Education Schools

Find out how many pupils at your Fife school have a first language other than English

Use our searchable table to see your school's EAL profile.

Some 22 languages are spoken at Kirkcaldy North Primary School, which has the second highest proportion of EAL pupils in Fife.
Some 22 languages are spoken at Kirkcaldy North Primary School, which has the second highest proportion of EAL pupils in Fife. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
By Cheryl Peebles

Most schools in Fife have some pupils for whom English is not their first language.

While some have only a few of what are known as EAL (English as an additional language) pupils others have significant populations.

Many of these children will be fluent in English but some are new to the language or still learning it.

So often they are classed as having an additional support need.

Teaching classes with multiple languages can present an extra challenge for teachers and support staff. But it’s one they are rising to.

We’ve looked at the latest data published by the Scottish Government on the pupil profile of each school.

In our table below, you can find out how many EAL pupils your Fife school has.

Schools with highest proportions of EAL pupils in Fife

As across Scotland, the number of EAL pupils in Fife is rising.

Kirkcaldy North Primary School, which teaches pupils with 22 different languages, recently became Scotland’s first Language Friendly school in recognition of its approach.

The Fife schools with the highest proportions of EAL pupils are:

  • St Marie’s RC Primary, Kirkcaldy – 33.4%
  • Kirkcaldy North Primary – 29.5%
  • Kirkcaldy West Primary – 23.2%
  • Leuchars Primary – 22.7%
  • Valley Primary, Kirkcaldy – 19.1%
  • Pittencrieff Primary, Dunfermline – 17.5%
  • St Leonards Primary, Dunfermline – 15.9%
  • Pathhead Primary, Kirkcaldy – 14.3%
  • Fair Isle Primary, Kirkcaldy – 14%
  • Dunnikier Primary, Kirkcaldy – 13.5%

How many EAL pupils does your Fife school have?

Conversation