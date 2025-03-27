How a Kirkcaldy school teaches kids who speak 22 different languages

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Education Schools

How a Kirkcaldy school teaches kids who speak 22 different languages

Kirkcaldy North Primary School has adapted how lessons are delivered, earning the title of Scotland's first Language Friendly School.

Sorina Lingurar with children Emma and Diego under flags representing Kirkcaldy North Primary's 22 languages. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Sorina Lingurar with children Emma and Diego under flags representing Kirkcaldy North Primary's 22 languages. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
By Cheryl Peebles

When Emma and Diego joined Kirkcaldy North Primary School in P1 they spoke no English.

They didn’t understand what their teacher was saying and couldn’t articulate what they needed or wanted.

Now the siblings chatter away in both English and their mother-tongue, Romanian.

And mum Sorina Lingurar is learning the language too, thanks to support from their school.

Emma, P4, and Diego, P2, are among 46 children at the Fife school with a first language other than English.

More children than ever across Fife are what is known as EAL (English as an additional language) pupils.

The 21 other languages spoken at Kirkcaldy North Primary

But Kirkcaldy North has a particularly high proportion – 29.5% – of EAL pupils.

Including English, an astonishing 22 languages are spoken there.

The other languages are:

  • Romanian
  • Urdu
  • Bulgarian
  • Filipino
  • Turkish
  • Malayaman
  • Punjabi
  • Nepalese
  • Igbo
  • Polish
  • Pashto
  • Arabic
  • Shona
  • Buano/Visayan
  • Hungarian
  • Jamaican
  • Czech
  • Portugese
  • Russian
  • Danish
  • Lithuanian

Scotland’s first Language Friendly school

Kirkcaldy North Primary School has recently been named Scotland’s first Language Friendly School.

Flags purchased by the parent council representing each nation take pride of place in the school’s entrance hall.

Educating children with so many other languages presents teachers with a challenge.

But it’s one they are rising to under the leadership of head teacher Emma Clunie and direction of EAL and class teacher Beverley Clunie.

EAL teacher Beverley Clunie explains the school’s approach to The Courier’s Cheryl Peebles. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

While teaching children of multiple languages can be a hurdle for new teachers, Beverley says it has become the everyday at Kirkcaldy North.

She says: “Children are children and the same the world over; it’s just adapting your teaching to suit the needs of the pupils. And very quickly they do adapt.

“It isn’t seen as such a big deal in this school because there are so many children with so many languages.

P1 teacher Miss McDonald is among staff members who adapt methods to help children who speak little or no English. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

“It’s almost that that’s the norm rather than the other way around and everyone is used to it.”

In the classroom, teachers are conscious that some pupils have limited or no English.

How teachers adapt lessons and encourage all languages

Beverley explains: “They are skilled in breaking things down.

“They talk clearly, slowly and encourage the use of all languages.

“Teachers will buddy kids up with someone in the class who speaks the same language as them.

Pupil support assistant Maureen Londra works with EAL pupils and runs the school’s language exchange club. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

“If they are doing topics they will find vocabulary in different languages.

“They will let the pupils do any planning and speaking in their own language and get ideas and concepts in their own language.

“Being in class, the kids are absorbing English all the time and learning it that way.

“It is difficult for a start but they have buddies.

“Children pick up languages very, very quickly. Generally speaking, within a year to a year and half most kids have enough English to be accessing the curriculum quite well.”

Kirkcaldy North Primary language ambassadors. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

P6 pupil Antonia Pausa is a great example. She started school with no English and is now fluent.

She says: “It was a bit scary but I got into it. I speak English mostly at home now.”

‘The children are much happier’

Antonia is one of the school’s language ambassadors and explains: “If someone new comes in and doesn’t speak English we can translate it for them.”

Efforts to embrace all cultures at Kirkcaldy North Primary School have enhanced life for families like Sorina’s.

Miriam, P6, was joined by mother Jianini Dorot at weekly parent and child sessions for families learning English. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

Speaking through an interpreter, she says: “You can tell because of the children. They ask to go school, they are begging their parents to take them to school.

“They are much happier.

“Diego’s teacher put him in the higher group in maths. We had a parents’ meeting and Emma’s teacher says she helps the other children.”

Sorina and fellow parents also learn English at weekly sessions in the school where they play games and read with their children.

These are supported by Fife Council’s ESOL (English for Speakers of Other Languages) service.

Giovanni, P5, and mother Alina also attend the weekly sessions. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

And the school has a language exchange club for all pupils.

Having so many languages in the school also benefits the English-speaking pupils, Beverley says.

“It shows them the world is a big place. The EAL pupils can teach the Scottish children some of their language.

Scottish kids learn other languages and cultures

“We have quite a lot of Scottish kids that come to language club who don’t speak another language but want to learn.”

For many of the pupils English isn’t just a second language but a third or even fourth language.

Beverley says: “I always say to pupils how amazing they are that they can speak two, three languages. What a massive skill that is for their future.”

Kirkcaldy North Primary is Scotland’s first Language Friendly school. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

Head teacher Emma says: “All members of the Kirkcaldy North community are committed to promoting equality and diversity.

“Becoming Scotland’s first Language Friendly School is a reflection of this commitment and I am so grateful to have the support of children, parents, staff and partners as we drive this work forward.”

101 languages across Fife schools

As across Scotland, the number of Fife children with a first language other than English is rising.

Some 101 languages are spoken, with Polish, Romanian, Urdu, Punjabi and Arabic the most common.

Region-wide around one in 20 primary school children (5.3%) and one in 30 secondary school children (3.5%) has English as an additional language – termed as an EAL pupil.

Other schools with large populations of EAL pupils include St Marie’s RC Primary (33.4%), also in Kirkcaldy, Kirkcaldy West Primary (23.2%) Leuchars Primary (22.7%).

Leuchars Primary School has a lot of Afghan pupils whose families were relocated to MoD properties in the village.

Leuchars Primary School has a large population of Afghan pupils. Image: DC Thomson.

Both it and Kirkcaldy North Primary School were highlighted in a report on how Fife Council supports refugee, asylum seeking and displaced children.

Convener of Fife’s education scrutiny committee, Councillor Kathleen Leslie, praised how Kirkcaldy North has embraced the challenges.

“Being the first and only school in Scotland to achieve the Language Friendly School award is a great achievement, reflecting the school’s commitment to inclusivity and celebrating the 21 languages spoken within its community.

“All our other schools in Fife provide inclusive and tailored support where required to our young people who are also second language speakers.”

More from Schools

Sorina Lingurar with children Emma and Diego under flags representing Kirkcaldy North Primary's 22 languages. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Find out how many pupils at your Angus school have a first language other…
3
Sorina Lingurar with children Emma and Diego under flags representing Kirkcaldy North Primary's 22 languages. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Find out how many pupils at your Fife school have a first language other…
Sorina Lingurar with children Emma and Diego under flags representing Kirkcaldy North Primary's 22 languages. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Find out how many pupils at your Perth and Kinross school have a first…
Sorina Lingurar with children Emma and Diego under flags representing Kirkcaldy North Primary's 22 languages. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Find out how many pupils at your Dundee school have a first language other…
Sorina Lingurar with children Emma and Diego under flags representing Kirkcaldy North Primary's 22 languages. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Find out how many pupils at your Stirling school have a first language other…
Sorina Lingurar with children Emma and Diego under flags representing Kirkcaldy North Primary's 22 languages. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
EXCLUSIVE: Council chief criticises Fife parents' bid to stop head teacher returning after husband's…
Sorina Lingurar with children Emma and Diego under flags representing Kirkcaldy North Primary's 22 languages. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
The making of Greenfield Academy: Uniting Braeview Academy and Craigie High as Dundee's biggest…
3
Sorina Lingurar with children Emma and Diego under flags representing Kirkcaldy North Primary's 22 languages. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
School lunch menus for Angus, Dundee, Fife, Perth and Kinross and Stirling - updated…
5
Sorina Lingurar with children Emma and Diego under flags representing Kirkcaldy North Primary's 22 languages. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Greenfield Academy in photos as we peek inside Dundee's newest school
2
Pathhead Primary School in Kirkcaldy is taking an empathetic approach to pupil absences
Why are so many Fife children still missing school?
3

Conversation