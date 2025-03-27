Find out how many pupils at your Perth and Kinross school have a first language other than English

Most schools in Perth and Kinross have some pupils for whom English is not their first language.

While some have only a few of what are known as EAL (English as an additional language) pupils others have significant populations.

Many of these children will be fluent in English but some are new to the language or still learning it.

So often they are classed as having an additional support need.

Teaching classes with multiple languages can present an extra challenge for teachers and support staff. But it is one they are rising to.

We’ve looked at the latest data published by the Scottish Government on the pupil profile of each school.

In our table below, you can find out how many EAL pupils your Perth and Kinross school has.

Schools with highest proportions of EAL pupils in Perth and Kinross

The Perth and Kinross schools with the highest proportions of EAL pupils are:

Our Lady’s RC Primary School – 34.6%

St John’s RC Academy (primary) – 33.7%

St Ninian’s Episcopal Primary School – 32.9%

St Stephen’s RC Primary School – 21.8%

Coupar Angus Primary School – 21%

Inch View Primary School – 19.2%

Riverside Primary School – 16.8%

Pitlochry High School (primary) – 16.1%

St John’s RC Academy (secondary) – 14.6%

Letham Primary School – 12.2%

How many EAL pupils does your Perth and Kinross school have?