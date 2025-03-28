Find out how many pupils with additional support needs your Angus school has

Four in 10 schoolchildren in Scotland are deemed to have additional support needs.

Data released by the Scottish Government this week shows that the proportion of children and young people who need extra support in education (40.5%) continues to rise.

In Angus one in four primary school pupils (25.7%) and more than four in 10 secondary school pupils (44.4%) has at least one additional support need.

We’ve analysed the data to see how many ASN pupils each Angus school has. You can find out the proportion for your school in our table below.

What is an additional support need?

Children and young people can be classed as having an additional support need for a variety of reasons.

These can range from physical or learning disabilities to having a language barrier or suffering a family breakdown.

Having an additional support need means the pupil needs extra help to learn.

The proportion of children with ASN varies school by school.

Angus schools with most additional support needs pupils

In Angus the schools with the highest proportion of ASN pupils are: