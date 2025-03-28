Find out how many pupils with additional support needs your Stirling school has

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Education Schools

Find out how many pupils with additional support needs your Stirling school has

One in three primary school and four in 10 secondary school pupils is classed as ASN.

At Bannockburn High School almost 6 in 10 pupils has additional support needs.
At Bannockburn High School almost 6 in 10 pupils has additional support needs. Image: Google Maps.
By Cheryl Peebles

Four in 10 schoolchildren in Scotland are deemed to have additional support needs.

Data released by the Scottish Government this week shows that the proportion of children and young people who need extra support in education (40.5%) continues to rise.

In Stirling one in three primary school pupils (33.8%) and four in 10 secondary school pupils (41.7%) has at least one additional support need.

We’ve analysed the data to see how many ASN pupils each Stirling school has. You can find out the proportion for your school in our table below.

What is an additional support need?

Children and young people can be classed as having an additional support need for a variety of reasons.

These can range from physical or learning disabilities to having a language barrier or suffering a family breakdown.

Having an additional support need means the pupil needs extra help to learn.

The proportion of children with ASN varies school by school.

Stirling schools with most additional support needs pupils

In Stirling the schools with the highest proportion of ASN pupils are:

  • Bannockburn High School – 57.5%
  • Raploch Primary School – 52.4%
  • East Plean Primary School – 48.6%
  • Our Lady’s R C Primary School – 48.4%
  • Allan’s Primary School – 47.9%
  • St Modan’s High School – 47.6%
  • Fallin Primary School – 47.4%
  • Braehead Primary School – 44.4%
  • St. Mary’s Episcopal Primary School – 44.4%
  • Gartmore Primary School – 44.1%

