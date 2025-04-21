Meet the former Braeview Academy pupil helping to build his school’s replacement

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home

Meet the former Braeview Academy pupil helping to build his school’s replacement

Kieran Symington is an apprentice working on the construction of Greenfield Academy, Dundee's new secondary school.

Kieran, 20, is among 39 apprentices to have worked at Drumgeith Community Campus. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Kieran, 20, is among 39 apprentices to have worked at Drumgeith Community Campus. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
By Cheryl Peebles

As a schoolboy Kieran Symington loved crafting objects in Braeview Academy’s woodwork department.

Little did he know, however, that he was developing skills he would later put to use in creating his school’s replacement.

Kieran, 20, is one of 39 apprentices employed in building the new Greenfield Academy.

In August the secondary school will replace Braeview Academy and Craigie High School.

From woodwork at Braeview to Greenfield joinery

Kieran, from Whitfield, left Braeview Academy in 2021 and began an apprenticeship programme at Dundee and Angus College.

Dundee City Council had only just approved the merging of his school with Craigie High.

The new Greenfield Academy at Drumgeith Community Campus.
The new Greenfield Academy at Drumgeith Community Campus. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

He later began a joinery apprenticeship with WBS Keillor, a joinery and fit-out contractor involved with Greenfield Academy construction.

Since December, he’s been working on-site at Drumgeith Community Campus, which the school is part of.

He says it is quite an experience helping to build the school for kids from the same area of the city he grew up in.

“It’s weird to see how modern this new one is compared to the old one. It’s so nice and bright whereas the old one is pretty dull,” he says.

Greenfield Academy ‘colossal’ compared to Braeview

“And Braeview was small compared to this. This school is colossal.”

He reckons pupils will be excited to see the finished result when the new academic year begins in August.

Kieran’s old school, Braeview Academy. Image: Google Maps.

“It’s a big change, but it’s a good change.”

Whether it’s fitting doors or fixing struttings, Kieran says working on the new Greenfield Academy is propelling him towards becoming a time-served joiner.

“Sometimes I might be doing the same thing for weeks on end, so I get to learn how to do it properly and get good practice at it.”

Greenfield Academy construction

Kieran’s employer is a contractor hired by Robertson Construction Tayside for the £100 million campus development.

As well as housing Greenfield Academy, Drumgeith Community Campus will be open for community use.

Work in one of Greenfield Academy’s gym halls. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

It will have a library, leisure and sports facilities and space for music and performing arts.

The campus – with a massive 20,000 square metres of floorspace – is being built according to Passivhaus designs. This includes thermal insulation, airtightness and ventilation systems with heat recovery, making it highly energy efficient.

Builders at work in the school courtyard. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

Robertson Construction Tayside says it remains on schedule to complete the building in July 2025, ready for pupils’ arrival in August.

It began working on the project in June 2023 and says it has supported 112 jobs and created 20 new ones, in addition to hosting 39 apprentices like Kieran.

The construction firm says it has focused on local investment, spending almost £50 million in the supply chain within 40 miles.

More from Schools

Kieran, 20, is among 39 apprentices to have worked at Drumgeith Community Campus. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
School lunch menus for Angus, Dundee, Fife, Perth and Kinross and Stirling - updated…
5
Kieran, 20, is among 39 apprentices to have worked at Drumgeith Community Campus. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
More than 3,000 violent incidents in Fife schools so far this year
6
Kieran, 20, is among 39 apprentices to have worked at Drumgeith Community Campus. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Meet the Angus primary pupils dreaming of being Scotland’s most cycle-friendly school
Kieran, 20, is among 39 apprentices to have worked at Drumgeith Community Campus. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
How Dundee schools like Longhaugh and St Francis' feed and clothe as well as…
Close up picture of colourful Easter eggs in a basket.
16 of the best Easter egg hunts in Dundee, Angus, Fife and Perthshire
Kieran, 20, is among 39 apprentices to have worked at Drumgeith Community Campus. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Pictures as hundreds of former pupils enjoy last look round Monifieth High
3
Kieran, 20, is among 39 apprentices to have worked at Drumgeith Community Campus. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Find out how many pupils with additional support needs your Dundee school has
9
Kieran, 20, is among 39 apprentices to have worked at Drumgeith Community Campus. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Find out how many pupils with additional support needs your Stirling school has
Letham Primary School in Perth.
Find out how many pupils with additional support needs your Perth and Kinross school…
Kieran, 20, is among 39 apprentices to have worked at Drumgeith Community Campus. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Find out how many pupils with additional support needs your Angus school has

Conversation