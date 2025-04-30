Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
IN FULL: The Courier secondary school league table 2025 for Tayside, Fife and Stirling

Dunfermline High School rose to second place, while Dunblane High School came first again. Find out how many leavers at your school gained five or more Highers.

Six in 10 pupils to leave Dunfermline High School last year have five or more Highers. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
By Cheryl Peebles

A Fife school has made huge gains to reach the top two in The Courier’s secondary schools league of 2025.

Dunfermline High School was surpassed only by Dunblane High School in our ranking of 52 schools in Angus, Dundee, Fife, Perth and Kinross and Stirling.

Schools are ranked on the percentage of leavers with five or more Higher qualifications (or equivalent).

An impressive 60% of pupils to leave Dunfermline High in 2023/24 have five or more Highers (or equivalent) compared to 43% the year before.

The best performing schools in each local authority area are:

  • Angus – Monifieth High School 43%
  • Dundee – Grove Academy 46%
  • Fife – Dunfermline High School 60%
  • Perth and Kinross – Kinross High School 46%
  • Stirling – Dunblane High School 70%
Dunblane High School topped our secondary schools league for the second year running. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

Dunblane retained the top spot in The Courier secondary schools league. It also recorded an increase in leavers with five or more Highers to 70%, compared to 62% the year before.

Impressive rises were also seen at The Community School of Auchterarder, up 23 to 58%.

Blairgowrie High School’s percentage rose 10 to 37%.

Grove Academy was top among Dundee schools and third overall. Image: Alan Richardson.

But there were significant decreases at Woodmill High School, Dunfermline, down 13 to 37%, and St John’s RC Academy, Perth, down 16 to 32%.

Bertha Park High School, also in Perth, is included in our table for the first time, as it had an S6 cohort for the first time in 2023/24. And 32% of its leavers gained five or more Highers.

Why is five or more Highers used as a rating?

Five or more Highers is considered a benchmark of achievement as it is a common entry requirement for university.

You can find out how your school performed below, in our table of Angus, Dundee, Fife, Perth and Kinross and Stirling local authority secondary schools.

Each year the Scottish Government publishes attainment data for every school in Scotland.

Kinross High was the top Perth and Kinross school. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.

The figures our 2025 school league table is based on are the percentages of leavers to achieve five or more qualifications at SCQF level 6.

As well as Highers, this can include qualifications such as a National Certificate or Modern Apprenticeship.

League table of deprivation?

Publication of school league tables is controversial, seen by many as an index of deprivation rather than a measure of individual schools’ performance.

Monifieth High School was the best performing Angus school. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

An attainment gap exists between pupils who live in the most and least affluent areas.

Indeed, in our top nine schools of 2025 fewer than one in 10 pupils live in the most deprived areas (designated quintile one in the Scottish Index of Multiple Deprivation).

At the three worst performing schools more than half of pupils are from the most deprived areas.

Conversation