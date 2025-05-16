Our pick of Dundee summer holiday camps for kids in 2025

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Our pick of Dundee summer holiday camps for kids in 2025

Our list of where, when, how much and how to book holiday clubs in the city this summer.

A young gymnast hones her skills at a previous Dundee holiday camp. Image: Leisure and Culture Dundee.
By Cheryl Peebles

School’s out before long and that means parents will be looking for Dundee summer holiday camps.

Whether to keep children entertained, hone their skills or for childcare while parents work, there’s a host of activities on offer around the city.

We’ve listed some of the many Dundee summer holiday camps for 2025.

But please let us know if you are involved with one you think should be added to our list. Click on links to book.

Dundee summer holiday camps 2025

Active Dundee Gymnastics

Gymnastics and trampoline camp for all abilities with fully qualified coaches.

When: June 30 to July 18

Where: McTaggart Regional Gymnastics Centre

Ages: 5 to 12

Cost: £90 per week

Dundee Rugby Club

All skill levels welcome at the junior summer camp.

When: July 7 to 11

Where: Alloway Place

Ages: P6 to S6

Cost: £100

High School of Dundee

Multi-sports and activity camps are open to children from any primary school and will include team, racket and body management sports and activities.

When: June 30 to July 25

Where: Mayfield Sports Complex

Ages: P1 to P7

Cost: £35 per day or £135 per week

Active Dundee football camp

This football camp will include technical challenges, games and learning skills with qualified coaches. Suitable for all abilities.

Kids of all abilities can improve their football skills. Image: Leisure and Culture Dundee.

When: July 7 to 11, July 21 to 25 and August 4 to 8

Where: Dundee International Sports Complex (DISC)

Ages: 5 to 12

Cost: £15 a day or £70 a week

Dundee University Sport and Active Health (SpAH)

Kings Camps will offer sports and games in the centre’s sports hall, swimming pool, studios, grass areas and squash and tennis courts.

When: June 30 to August 1

Where: Sport and Active Health (SpAH), University of Dundee, Old Hawkhill

Ages: 5 to 17

Cost: Three days from £196.98

Dundee United Community Trust

Football camps for all ages and abilities with coaches, including visits from Dundee United FC players.

When: June 30 to August 15

Where: New Beechwood Park and Foundation Park

Ages: 5 to 14

Cost: Half day £6.50, single day £13, full week £65.00

Showcase the Street Dance Camp

Four-day dance camp with games and activities and a performance on the final day.

When: July 7 to July 10

Where: Manhattan Works, Dundonald Street

Ages: 5 to 16

Cost: £50 for four days

Active Dundee Dance Camp

Urban Moves summer dance camp. Kids will learn and create street dance choreography with dance

When: June 30 to July 4, July 21 to 25 and August 4 to 8

Where: St Paul’s Swim and Sports Centre, Harris Swim and Sports Centre

Ages: 5 to 16

Cost: £70 per week

Fusion Dance

Tap and modern dance as well as play, arts and crafts and games with Fusion Dance.

When: July 21 to 23

Where: Showcase the Street, Manhattan Works

Ages: 2 to 18

Cost: £65

Active Dundee Sport and Splash Camp

Sportfit camps offer sports including athletics, swimming, basketball, dodgeball, football and playground games and more! Children must be able to swim at least 25 metres.

Fun will be in and out of the water at Sport and Splash Camp. Image: Leisure and Culture Dundee.

When: July 7 to 11 and July 28 to August 1

Where: St Paul’s Swim and Sports Centre

Ages: 8 to 12

Cost: £70 per week

West End Tennis Club

Keith Simpson Coaching for all abilities.

When: July 14 to 25 and August 4 to 15

Where: West End Lawn Tennis Club, Shaftesbury Road

Ages: 4 to 16

Cost: From £20 per half day to £175 per week full days

