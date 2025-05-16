Our pick of Dundee summer holiday camps for kids in 2025

School’s out before long and that means parents will be looking for Dundee summer holiday camps.
Whether to keep children entertained, hone their skills or for childcare while parents work, there’s a host of activities on offer around the city.
We’ve listed some of the many Dundee summer holiday camps for 2025.
But please let us know if you are involved with one you think should be added to our list. Click on links to book.
Dundee summer holiday camps 2025
Active Dundee Gymnastics
Gymnastics and trampoline camp for all abilities with fully qualified coaches.
When: June 30 to July 18
Where: McTaggart Regional Gymnastics Centre
Ages: 5 to 12
Cost: £90 per week
Dundee Rugby Club
All skill levels welcome at the junior summer camp.
When: July 7 to 11
Where: Alloway Place
Ages: P6 to S6
Cost: £100
High School of Dundee
Multi-sports and activity camps are open to children from any primary school and will include team, racket and body management sports and activities.
When: June 30 to July 25
Where: Mayfield Sports Complex
Ages: P1 to P7
Cost: £35 per day or £135 per week
Active Dundee football camp
This football camp will include technical challenges, games and learning skills with qualified coaches. Suitable for all abilities.
When: July 7 to 11, July 21 to 25 and August 4 to 8
Where: Dundee International Sports Complex (DISC)
Ages: 5 to 12
Cost: £15 a day or £70 a week
Dundee University Sport and Active Health (SpAH)
Kings Camps will offer sports and games in the centre’s sports hall, swimming pool, studios, grass areas and squash and tennis courts.
When: June 30 to August 1
Where: Sport and Active Health (SpAH), University of Dundee, Old Hawkhill
Ages: 5 to 17
Cost: Three days from £196.98
Dundee United Community Trust
Football camps for all ages and abilities with coaches, including visits from Dundee United FC players.
When: June 30 to August 15
Where: New Beechwood Park and Foundation Park
Ages: 5 to 14
Cost: Half day £6.50, single day £13, full week £65.00
Showcase the Street Dance Camp
Four-day dance camp with games and activities and a performance on the final day.
When: July 7 to July 10
Where: Manhattan Works, Dundonald Street
Ages: 5 to 16
Cost: £50 for four days
Active Dundee Dance Camp
Urban Moves summer dance camp. Kids will learn and create street dance choreography with dance
When: June 30 to July 4, July 21 to 25 and August 4 to 8
Where: St Paul’s Swim and Sports Centre, Harris Swim and Sports Centre
Ages: 5 to 16
Cost: £70 per week
Fusion Dance
Tap and modern dance as well as play, arts and crafts and games with Fusion Dance.
When: July 21 to 23
Where: Showcase the Street, Manhattan Works
Ages: 2 to 18
Cost: £65
Active Dundee Sport and Splash Camp
Sportfit camps offer sports including athletics, swimming, basketball, dodgeball, football and playground games and more! Children must be able to swim at least 25 metres.
When: July 7 to 11 and July 28 to August 1
Where: St Paul’s Swim and Sports Centre
Ages: 8 to 12
Cost: £70 per week
West End Tennis Club
Keith Simpson Coaching for all abilities.
When: July 14 to 25 and August 4 to 15
Where: West End Lawn Tennis Club, Shaftesbury Road
Ages: 4 to 16
Cost: From £20 per half day to £175 per week full days
Conversation