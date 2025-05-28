Find out your Angus school’s attendance as almost 1 in 3 children ‘persistently absent’

With almost 1 in 3 schoolchildren ‘persistently absent’, improving attendance is a priority for Angus schools.

Absence has increased over the last decade and the number of children missing at least 10% of their school days has soared since Covid.

In this analysis of Angus schools’ attendance, we detail the attendance rate of every primary and secondary school.

You can find your local school in our table at the bottom of this article.

We also look at the downward trend in attendance at Angus primary and secondary schools, mirroring the picture nationwide.

And we examine the escalation in recent years of persistent absence – pupils with attendance below 90%.

Finally we ask what is being done to tackle this issue.

How attendance has declined

Overall, attendance has fallen at Angus schools over the last decade. There was a slight improvement last year.

Attendance for the last full academic year – 2023/24 – was 87.7% at secondary schools and 92.8% in primary schools.

The secondary schools with the poorest attendance are:

Brechin High School – 81.6%

Forfar Academy – 85.6%

Arbroath Academy – 86.9%

Primary schools with the lowest attendance are:

Strathmore Primary School – 88.8%

Hayshead Primary School – 89.3%

Ladyloan Primary School – 89.3%

Absence includes sickness, family holidays, being on a part-time timetable, truancy and temporary exclusion.

Almost 1 in 3 pupils missing 1 in 10 days

Since schools closed during Covid lockdowns, persistent absence has rocketed.

That is where an individual pupil misses 10% or more of the school year, equivalent to at least 19 days or a day each fortnight.

Attainment and achievement is affected when pupils’ attendance falls below 90%, according to Education Scotland.

Poor attendance is also linked with poorer peer relationships, poorer employment opportunities and emotional and behavioural difficulties.

An investigation by Education Scotland in 2023 amid “system-wide concern” found pupils living in poverty, with additional support needs or from Gypsy and traveller communities were more likely to miss school.

In Angus 30% of pupils were deemed persistently absent during 2023/24.

What is being done to boost attendance?

We asked Angus Council what is being done by its education service and schools to improve Angus schools attendance.

It referred us to its education plan for 2022 to 2027 which sets targets for attendance by June 2026 of 94.5% in primary schools and 89.5% in secondary schools.

To do this it says school engagement officers will continue to work with social work and the third sector.

