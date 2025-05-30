Find out your Dundee school’s attendance as more than 1 in 3 children ‘persistently absent’

With more than 1 in 3 schoolchildren ‘persistently absent’, improving attendance is a priority for Dundee schools.

Absence has increased over the last decade and the number of children missing at least 10% of their school days has soared since Covid.

In this analysis of Dundee schools’ attendance, we detail the attendance rate of every primary and secondary school.

You can find your local school in our table at the bottom of this article.

We also look at the downward trend in attendance at Dundee primary and secondary schools, mirroring the picture nationwide.

And we examine the escalation in recent years of persistent absence – pupils with less than 90% attendance.

How attendance has fallen

Overall, attendance has fallen at Dundee schools over the last decade. There was a slight improvement last year.

Attendance for the last full academic year – 2023/24 – was 85.8% at secondary schools and 91.7% in primary schools.

The secondary schools with the poorest attendance are:

Braeview Academy 80.1%

Baldragon Academy 82.4%

Craigie High School 83.4%

Primary schools with the lowest attendance are:

Rowantree Primary School 87.6%

Downfield Primary School 88.8%

Fintry Primary School 89.2%

Absence includes sickness, family holidays, being on a part-time timetable, truancy and temporary exclusion.

More than 1 in 3 pupils missing 1 in 10 days

Since schools closed during Covid lockdowns, persistent absence has rocketed.

That is where an individual pupil misses 10% or more of the school year, equivalent to at least 19 days or a day each fortnight.

Attainment and achievement is affected when pupils’ attendance falls below 90%, according to Education Scotland.

Poor attendance is also linked with poorer peer relationships, poorer employment opportunities and emotional and behavioural difficulties.

An investigation by Education Scotland in 2023 amid “system-wide concern” found pupils living in poverty, with additional support needs or from Gypsy and traveller communities were more likely to miss school.

In Dundee 37.1% of pupils were deemed persistently absent during 2023/24.

We asked Dundee City Council what is being done by its education service and schools to improve Dundee schools attendance but received no reply.

However, we know many city schools have family engagement officers whose remit includes working with regularly absent pupils and their families.

Your Dundee school’s attendance