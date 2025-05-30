Find out your Dundee school’s attendance as more than 1 in 3 children ‘persistently absent’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Find out your Dundee school’s attendance as more than 1 in 3 children ‘persistently absent’

Use our table to see your primary or secondary school's attendance rate compared with the national average.

Braeview Academy has the lowest attendance of Dundee schools. Image: DC Thomson.
By Cheryl Peebles

With more than 1 in 3 schoolchildren ‘persistently absent’, improving attendance is a priority for Dundee schools.

Absence has increased over the last decade and the number of children missing at least 10% of their school days has soared since Covid.

In this analysis of Dundee schools’ attendance, we detail the attendance rate of every primary and secondary school.

You can find your local school in our table at the bottom of this article.

We also look at the downward trend in attendance at Dundee primary and secondary schools, mirroring the picture nationwide.

And we examine the escalation in recent years of persistent absence – pupils with less than 90% attendance.

How attendance has fallen

Overall, attendance has fallen at Dundee schools over the last decade. There was a slight improvement last year.

Attendance for the last full academic year – 2023/24 – was 85.8% at secondary schools and 91.7% in primary schools.

The secondary schools with the poorest attendance are:

  • Braeview Academy 80.1%
  • Baldragon Academy 82.4%
  • Craigie High School 83.4%

Primary schools with the lowest attendance are:

  • Rowantree Primary School 87.6%
  • Downfield Primary School 88.8%
  • Fintry Primary School 89.2%

Absence includes sickness, family holidays, being on a part-time timetable, truancy and temporary exclusion.

More than 1 in 3 pupils missing 1 in 10 days

Since schools closed during Covid lockdowns, persistent absence has rocketed.

That is where an individual pupil misses 10% or more of the school year, equivalent to at least 19 days or a day each fortnight.

Attainment and achievement is affected when pupils’ attendance falls below 90%, according to Education Scotland.

Poor attendance is also linked with poorer peer relationships, poorer employment opportunities and emotional and behavioural difficulties.

An investigation by Education Scotland in 2023 amid “system-wide concern” found pupils living in poverty, with additional support needs or from Gypsy and traveller communities were more likely to miss school.

In Dundee 37.1% of pupils were deemed persistently absent during 2023/24.

We asked Dundee City Council what is being done by its education service and schools to improve Dundee schools attendance but received no reply.

However, we know many city schools have family engagement officers whose remit includes working with regularly absent pupils and their families.

Your Dundee school’s attendance

Conversation