Find out your Perth and Kinross school’s attendance rate as almost 1 in 3 children ‘persistently absent’

With almost 1 in 3 schoolchildren ‘persistently absent’, improving attendance is a priority for Perth and Kinross schools.

Absence has increased over the last decade and the number of children missing at least 10% of their school days has soared since Covid.

In this analysis of Perth and Kinross schools’ attendance, we detail the attendance rate of every primary and secondary school.

You can find your local school in our table at the bottom of this article.

We also look at the downward trend in attendance at Perth and Kinross primary and secondary schools, mirroring the picture nationwide.

And we examine the escalation in recent years of persistent absence – pupils with less than 90% attendance.

Finally we ask what is being done to tackle this issue.

How attendance has fallen

Overall, attendance has fallen at Perth and Kinross schools over the last decade. There was a slight improvement in primary schools last year.

Attendance for the last full academic year – 2023/24 – was 86.7% at secondary schools and 93% in primary schools.

The secondary schools with the poorest attendance are:

Perth Academy 83.1%

Blairgowrie High School 85.1%

Pitlochry High School 85.6%

Primary schools with the lowest attendance are:

Cleish Primary School 86.6%

Goodlyburn Primary School 88.7%

Letham Primary School 89.3%

Absence includes sickness, family holidays, being on a part-time timetable, truancy and temporary exclusion.

Almost 1 in 3 pupils missing 1 in 10 days

Since schools closed during Covid lockdowns, persistent absence has rocketed.

That is where an individual pupil misses 10% or more of the school year, equivalent to at least 19 days or a day each fortnight.

Attainment and achievement is affected when pupils’ attendance falls below 90%, according to Education Scotland.

Poor attendance is also linked with poorer peer relationships, poorer employment opportunities and emotional and behavioural difficulties.

An investigation by Education Scotland in 2023 amid “system-wide concern” found pupils living in poverty, with additional support needs or from Gypsy and traveller communities were more likely to miss school.

In Perth and Kinross 31% of pupils were deemed persistently absent during 2023/24.

What is being done to boost attendance?

We asked Perth and Kinross Council what is being done by its education service and schools to improve Perth and Kinross schools’ attendance.

Five of its secondary schools with lower attendance are taking part in an Education Scotland programme, it said. This involves focussed intervention with a small group of pupils and they are looking to enhance this next year.

Recent work with those with very low attendance due to mental health has helped three young people return to school, five to attend for bespoke input and six to gain national qualifications.

And a project working with 22 families of pupils with attendance between 60% and 70% has led to significant improvements for several.

Guidance is given to schools on identifying pupils at risk of poorer outcomes because of low attendance and how to address this.

A council spokesperson said: “Improving school attendance and enhancing our education experience for all remain critical drivers in our improvement work moving ahead.

“We understand that some families may experience a range of challenges at different points in their lives.

“Staff in our schools and education and learning team work in close partnership with parents and carers to listen with empathy, understand individual circumstances and provide the right support to address any barriers that may affect school attendance.

“We aim to ensure that every child and young person can attend school regularly, helping them to achieve their full potential.

Your Perth and Kinross school’s attendance