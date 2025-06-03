Find out your Stirling school’s attendance rate as 1 in 4 children persistently absent

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Find out your Stirling school’s attendance rate as 1 in 4 children persistently absent

Use our table to see your primary or secondary school's attendance rate compared with the national average.

Bannockburn High has the lowest attendance of Stirling schools. Image: Google Maps.
By Cheryl Peebles

With 1 in 4 schoolchildren ‘persistently absent’, improving attendance is a priority for Stirling schools.

Absence has increased over the last decade and the number of children missing at least 10% of their school days has soared since Covid.

In this analysis of Stirling schools’ attendance, we detail the attendance rate of every primary and secondary school.

You can find your local school in our table at the bottom of this article.

We also look at the downward trend in attendance at Stirling primary and secondary schools, mirroring the picture nationwide.

And we examine the escalation in recent years of persistent absence – pupils with less than 90% attendance.

Finally we ask what is being done to tackle this issue.

How attendance has fallen

Overall, attendance has fallen at Stirling schools over the last decade. There was a slight improvement in primary schools last year.

Attendance for the last full academic year – 2023/24 – was 89.6% at secondary schools and 94% in primary schools.

The secondary schools with the poorest attendance are:

  • Bannockburn High School 87.3%
  • Stirling High School 88.3%
  • St Modan’s High School 88.4%

Primary schools with the lowest attendance are:

  • Raploch Primary School 90.4%
  • Fallin Primary School 91%
  • Our Lady’s RC Primary School 91%

Absence includes sickness, family holidays, being on a part-time timetable, truancy and temporary exclusion.

1 in 4 pupils missing 1 in 10 days

Since schools closed during Covid lockdowns persistent absence has rocketed.

That is where an individual pupil misses 10% or more of the school year, equivalent to at least 19 days or a day each fortnight.

Attainment and achievement is affected when pupils’ attendance falls below 90%, according to Education Scotland.

Poor attendance is also linked with poorer peer relationships, poorer employment opportunities and emotional and behavioural difficulties.

An investigation by Education Scotland in 2023 amid “system-wide concern” found pupils living in poverty, with additional support needs or from Gypsy and traveller communities were more likely to miss school.

In Stirling 25.7% of pupils were deemed persistently absent during 2023/24.

What is being done to boost attendance?

A walking bus introduced by Allan’s Primary School has helped improved attendance among children in an area of the catchment where absence was higher.

This was highlighted as an example of success in the Education Scotland report.

Allan’s Primary School has improved attendance with a walking bus to collect pupils in part of its catchment area. Image: Google Maps.

We asked Stirling Council what else is being done by its education service and schools to improve Stirling schools’ attendance.

As well as walking buses it said work at individual school level includes breakfast clubs and family support workers.

A spokesperson said: “We are committed to working on improving school attendance in line with a relationship-based approach across our school settings.

“We issued new guidance across all learning establishments in 2023 which is supported by our educational psychology service, in addition to providing training for staff to support children and young people who face barriers engaging with school.”

Your Stirling school’s attendance

Bannockburn High has the lowest attendance of Stirling schools. Image: Google Maps.
Bannockburn High has the lowest attendance of Stirling schools. Image: Google Maps.
Bannockburn High has the lowest attendance of Stirling schools. Image: Google Maps.
Bannockburn High has the lowest attendance of Stirling schools. Image: Google Maps.
Bannockburn High has the lowest attendance of Stirling schools. Image: Google Maps.
Bannockburn High has the lowest attendance of Stirling schools. Image: Google Maps.
Bannockburn High has the lowest attendance of Stirling schools. Image: Google Maps.
Conversation