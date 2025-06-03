Find out your Stirling school’s attendance rate as 1 in 4 children persistently absent

With 1 in 4 schoolchildren ‘persistently absent’, improving attendance is a priority for Stirling schools.

Absence has increased over the last decade and the number of children missing at least 10% of their school days has soared since Covid.

In this analysis of Stirling schools’ attendance, we detail the attendance rate of every primary and secondary school.

You can find your local school in our table at the bottom of this article.

We also look at the downward trend in attendance at Stirling primary and secondary schools, mirroring the picture nationwide.

And we examine the escalation in recent years of persistent absence – pupils with less than 90% attendance.

Finally we ask what is being done to tackle this issue.

How attendance has fallen

Overall, attendance has fallen at Stirling schools over the last decade. There was a slight improvement in primary schools last year.

Attendance for the last full academic year – 2023/24 – was 89.6% at secondary schools and 94% in primary schools.

The secondary schools with the poorest attendance are:

Bannockburn High School 87.3%

Stirling High School 88.3%

St Modan’s High School 88.4%

Primary schools with the lowest attendance are:

Raploch Primary School 90.4%

Fallin Primary School 91%

Our Lady’s RC Primary School 91%

Absence includes sickness, family holidays, being on a part-time timetable, truancy and temporary exclusion.

1 in 4 pupils missing 1 in 10 days

Since schools closed during Covid lockdowns persistent absence has rocketed.

That is where an individual pupil misses 10% or more of the school year, equivalent to at least 19 days or a day each fortnight.

Attainment and achievement is affected when pupils’ attendance falls below 90%, according to Education Scotland.

Poor attendance is also linked with poorer peer relationships, poorer employment opportunities and emotional and behavioural difficulties.

An investigation by Education Scotland in 2023 amid “system-wide concern” found pupils living in poverty, with additional support needs or from Gypsy and traveller communities were more likely to miss school.

In Stirling 25.7% of pupils were deemed persistently absent during 2023/24.

What is being done to boost attendance?

A walking bus introduced by Allan’s Primary School has helped improved attendance among children in an area of the catchment where absence was higher.

This was highlighted as an example of success in the Education Scotland report.

We asked Stirling Council what else is being done by its education service and schools to improve Stirling schools’ attendance.

As well as walking buses it said work at individual school level includes breakfast clubs and family support workers.

A spokesperson said: “We are committed to working on improving school attendance in line with a relationship-based approach across our school settings.

“We issued new guidance across all learning establishments in 2023 which is supported by our educational psychology service, in addition to providing training for staff to support children and young people who face barriers engaging with school.”

Your Stirling school’s attendance