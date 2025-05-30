Schools Prom photos: Baldragon Academy Class of 2025 Our favourite pictures from the Dundee school's S6 dance. Baldragon Academy Dundee leavers' prom at the Malmaison Hotel on Friday Night. Image: Alan Richardson By Cheryl Peebles & Katherine Ferries May 30 2025, 9:14pm May 30 2025, 9:14pm Share Prom photos: Baldragon Academy Class of 2025 Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/education/schools/5256092/baldragon-academy-s6-dance-2025-photo-gallery/ Copy Link 0 comment Baldragon Academy S6 dance was a final fling for the Dundee school’s Class of 2025. The S6 leavers celebrated the end of exams and their school days at Malmaison Dundee. Our photographer was there on Friday evening to capture the special occasion. Baldragon Academy S6 dance launches our Class of ’25 photo gallery series. Look out for more throughout June from secondary school leavers’ proms and dances across Tayside and Fife. Baldragon Academy S6 dance 2025 All photographs by Alan Richardson. Callum Grant, Rhiannon Thomson, Molly Caithness, Erin Harvey, Ralph Deasley, Amy Myloff and Keri Conway. Baldragon Academy Dundee leavers’ prom at the Malmaison Hotel. Fruit cocktails are handed out. Here come the boys, Andrew Currie, Orren Haughey, Liam Tosh-Gunn and Kyle Williamson. Isla Arnott-Barron, Moven Breen, Naomi Mcbean, Libby Duncan and Eva Lindsay. Kaylin Smith and Erin Harvey. Maia Finnon, Kelsey Mason, Jack Wine and Rosie Rooney Cole Anderson-McGuinness, James Esplin and Lennon Wilkinson. Victoria Ducka, Abbie Anderson and Libbi McCafferty. Victoria Ducka, Abbie Anderson, Libbi McCafferty, Bailey Weir, Josh Thomson and Liam O’leary Alix Tyne, Katie Bolden and Poppy Thompson. The Teachers at the Baldragon Academy Dundee, leavers’ prom at the Malmaison Hotel. Kenzie Clare, Kyle Williamson, Orren Haughey, and Andrew Currie. Xander Grant, jack Gilruth, Szymonszr Ran and Jenson Coutts. Liam Tosh-Gunn and Eva Lindsay. Kenzie Clare and Kyle Williamson. Mollie Freestone, Bethany Phillips, Ellie Huchwson and Hannah Telford.
