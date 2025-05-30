Prom photos: Baldragon Academy Class of 2025

Baldragon Academy S6 dance was a final fling for the Dundee school’s Class of 2025.

The S6 leavers celebrated the end of exams and their school days at Malmaison Dundee.

Our photographer was there on Friday evening to capture the special occasion.

Baldragon Academy S6 dance launches our Class of ’25 photo gallery series. Look out for more throughout June from secondary school leavers’ proms and dances across Tayside and Fife.

Baldragon Academy S6 dance 2025

All photographs by Alan Richardson.