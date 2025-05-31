Prom photos: St John’s RC High School Class of 2025

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Prom photos: St John’s RC High School Class of 2025

The Dundee school's S6 dance in pictures.

St John's High School, Dundee, leavers' prom. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
St John's High School, Dundee, leavers' prom. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
By Cheryl Peebles, Katherine Ferries and Kim Cessford

St John’s RC High School S6 dance was the end of an era for the Class of 2025.

Seniors leaving the Dundee school dressed up to the nines to celebrate the end of exams and the start of the next chapter of their lives.

Our photographer Kim Cessford joined them at the Invercarse Hotel to capture the moment on Friday evening.

St John’s RC High School S6 dance launches our Class of ’25 photo gallery series. Look out for more throughout June from secondary school leavers’ proms and dances across Tayside and Fife.

St John’s RC High School S6 dance 2025

All photographs by Kim Cessford.

Head teacher Sean Hagney addresses the School leavers.
School Captain’s Monica Cecil and Nathan Towell.
Head Girl, Monica Cecil, with her dad, David Cecil, a teacher at the school.
Left to right, Conal Taylor, Theo Lyon, Jonathan Makanjuola, Leyton Kenyon, Kalindu Wellakka and Leo Passah.
Left to right. Ema Jurgaityte, Naveeha Saber, Sophie Valentine, Dominika Skibinska and Cara Valentine.
Ola Czarnecka and Annika Neilson.
Naima Arif and Jonathan Makanjuola.
Imogen Gellatly and Ola Czarnecka.
Teachers Chloe Harper, Ewan Connolly, Sylwia Dublanska and Fraser Gordon.
Teachers Sylwia Dublanska and Fraser Gordon.
Left to right, Casey-Jean Lavery, Leonor Silva and Skye Bertie.
Hallie Collins and Taylor MacKenzie.
St John’s High School leavers’ prom.
Logan Black and Matthew Gallacher.
Theo Lyon and Jonathan Makanjuola.
Teachers Alex Craigie, Annika Neilson, Kieran Smith and Robin Bell.
St John’s High School leavers’ prom.
Eniayo Temituro.
Carmen Small and Lois Finnie.
Group shot.
Matthew Gallacher, Kai Hume, Dom Topen and Zach McNaughton.
Dominika Skibinska, Ola Czarnecka and Misia Przeworouska.
Group shot with the boys.
St John’s High School leavers’ prom.
The teachers raised a glass to toast the class of 2025.
Teachers Annika Neilson, Kieran Smith and Robin Bell.
Proud teachers Kirsty Hurndall, Laura Nimmo and Steven Thomson.
St John’s High School leavers’ prom.
The boys with their head teacher, Sean Hagney.
Girls group shot.
The S6 pupils and their teachers.
St John’s High School leavers’ prom.
Left to right, Casey-Jean Lavery, Leonor Silva and Skye Bertie.
Sekinah Osunah and Deborah Adagunna.
Stella Balodis and Ola Czarnecka.
St John’s High School leavers’ prom.
St John’s High School leavers’ prom at Invercarse Hotel in Dundee.
Teachers Dorothy Stewart, Laura Robbins and Shana Ajayi.
St John’s High School leavers’ prom
Logan black and Beth Petrie.
St John’s High School leavers’ prom
Conal Taylor and Theo Lyon at St John’s High School leavers’ prom.

 

 

