Schools Prom photos: St John’s RC High School Class of 2025 The Dundee school's S6 dance in pictures. St John's High School, Dundee, leavers' prom. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson By Cheryl Peebles, Katherine Ferries and Kim Cessford May 31 2025, 10:57am May 31 2025, 10:57am Share Prom photos: St John’s RC High School Class of 2025 Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/education/schools/5256125/st-johns-rc-high-school-s6-dance-2025-photo-gallery/ Copy Link 0 comment St John’s RC High School S6 dance was the end of an era for the Class of 2025. Seniors leaving the Dundee school dressed up to the nines to celebrate the end of exams and the start of the next chapter of their lives. Our photographer Kim Cessford joined them at the Invercarse Hotel to capture the moment on Friday evening. St John’s RC High School S6 dance launches our Class of ’25 photo gallery series. Look out for more throughout June from secondary school leavers’ proms and dances across Tayside and Fife. St John’s RC High School S6 dance 2025 All photographs by Kim Cessford. Head teacher Sean Hagney addresses the School leavers. School Captain’s Monica Cecil and Nathan Towell. Head Girl, Monica Cecil, with her dad, David Cecil, a teacher at the school. Left to right, Conal Taylor, Theo Lyon, Jonathan Makanjuola, Leyton Kenyon, Kalindu Wellakka and Leo Passah. Left to right. Ema Jurgaityte, Naveeha Saber, Sophie Valentine, Dominika Skibinska and Cara Valentine. Ola Czarnecka and Annika Neilson. Naima Arif and Jonathan Makanjuola. Imogen Gellatly and Ola Czarnecka. Teachers Chloe Harper, Ewan Connolly, Sylwia Dublanska and Fraser Gordon. Teachers Sylwia Dublanska and Fraser Gordon. Left to right, Casey-Jean Lavery, Leonor Silva and Skye Bertie. Hallie Collins and Taylor MacKenzie. St John’s High School leavers’ prom. Logan Black and Matthew Gallacher. Theo Lyon and Jonathan Makanjuola. Teachers Alex Craigie, Annika Neilson, Kieran Smith and Robin Bell. St John’s High School leavers’ prom. Eniayo Temituro. Carmen Small and Lois Finnie. Group shot. Matthew Gallacher, Kai Hume, Dom Topen and Zach McNaughton. Dominika Skibinska, Ola Czarnecka and Misia Przeworouska. Group shot with the boys. St John’s High School leavers’ prom. The teachers raised a glass to toast the class of 2025. Teachers Annika Neilson, Kieran Smith and Robin Bell. Proud teachers Kirsty Hurndall, Laura Nimmo and Steven Thomson. St John’s High School leavers’ prom. The boys with their head teacher, Sean Hagney. Girls group shot. The S6 pupils and their teachers. St John’s High School leavers’ prom. Left to right, Casey-Jean Lavery, Leonor Silva and Skye Bertie. Sekinah Osunah and Deborah Adagunna. Stella Balodis and Ola Czarnecka. St John’s High School leavers’ prom. St John’s High School leavers’ prom at Invercarse Hotel in Dundee. Teachers Dorothy Stewart, Laura Robbins and Shana Ajayi. St John’s High School leavers’ prom Logan black and Beth Petrie. St John’s High School leavers’ prom Conal Taylor and Theo Lyon at St John’s High School leavers’ prom.
