Home Education Schools

Prom photos: Woodmill High School Class of 2025

Pictures from the Dunfermline secondary's senior prom.

girls in prom dresses pose for a picture
Making an entrance for the leavers' do at Keavil House Hotel. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
By Cheryl Peebles

Woodmill High School senior prom was a night to remember for the Dunfermline school’s Class of 2025.

Leavers dressed up to the nines to celebrate the end of exams and their school days.

Our photographer Steve Brown joined them as they headed off for the Keavil House Hotel on Tuesday evening.

Woodmill High senior prom is among the first in our Class of ’25 photo gallery series. Look out for more throughout June from secondary school leavers’ proms and dances across Tayside and Fife.

Woodmill High senior prom 2025

All photographs by Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

Girls in gowns at Woodmill High senior prom
Ladies in their finery.
Lads making an entrance.
A glittering affair. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Pretty in pink.
A man on a mission.
Lots of laughs were had.
Girls in gowns at Woodmill High senior prom
Striking a pose.
Suited and kilted.
Girls in gowns at Woodmill High senior prom
Dressed to impress.
Girls in green.
Smiles for the camera.
Arriving for prom.
Senior leavers prom.
Emma Dowell and Abigail Steedman.
Leavers arrived at school for the bus to prom.
Some precious photos were taken.
A group shot of friends together.
The big arrival.
Friends together.
Madeline Andrews-Walker and Callum Kirk.
Reunited for fun after exam season.
Ryan Robertson.
Sean Nicol and Tiegan Brooksty.
Hannah Johnston, Emma Nelson and Iona Begg.
Shannon Murray, Libby Campbell and Hannah Gerrard.
Anticipation for the night ahead.
Thomas Slight, Callum Kirk, Jayden Bowie, Josh Elliot and Jayden Kane.
In suits…
… and kilts.
Keira Chalmers, Abigail Steedman and Madeline Andrews-Walker.
Assembling for a photo.
A group image.
An evening of fun.
Another group.
Parents waved the young people off and got some treasured snaps.
Woodmill High School Class of 2025.

