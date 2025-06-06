Prom photos: Bertha Park High School Class of 2025

Bertha Park senior prom was an unforgettable night for the Perth school’s Class of 2025.

Leavers dressed to impress in gowns, suits and kilts to celebrate the end of their school days.

Our photographer Steve MacDougall joined them as they arrived for the special occasion at Piperdam on Thursday evening.

Bertha Park High senior prom features in our Class of ’25 photo gallery series. Look out for more throughout June from secondary school leavers’ proms and dances across Tayside and Fife.

Bertha Park High senior prom 2025

All photographs by Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.