Home Education Schools

Prom photos: Bertha Park High School Class of 2025

Our photos from the Perth secondary's senior prom.

Laurie Bryce (left) and Ryan Nicoll partied at Piperdam. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
By Cheryl Peebles

Bertha Park senior prom was an unforgettable night for the Perth school’s Class of 2025.

Leavers dressed to impress in gowns, suits and kilts to celebrate the end of their school days.

Our photographer Steve MacDougall joined them as they arrived for the special occasion at Piperdam on Thursday evening.

Bertha Park High senior prom features in our Class of ’25 photo gallery series. Look out for more throughout June from secondary school leavers’ proms and dances across Tayside and Fife.

Bertha Park High senior prom 2025

All photographs by Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

From left Sophie Kershaw, Millie Whittle, Summer McKenzie, Lorin McKay, Kaiya Sexton and Annabel Pirie.
Josh Doig and Logan Thomson.
From left Stephen McRobert, Kinnon Doig, Nicole Kinmont, Katy Allan, Katie Gallcher, Stacey MacNab and Garry Hogg-Simmons.
From left Lily Green, Ella Lennon, Sophia Milazzo and Eva Cunningham.
Ruby Guthrie, Eryn Brown and Kaiya Sexton.
Rugby chums.
Imogen Ferguson, Katie Hemstad and Neela Stather.
Teachers Elise Middleton Nicole Millar, Ally Mills, Will Miller and Stewart Smith.
Rhys McLeod, Ben Baxter and George Smith.
Teachers Debbie Watson, Sarah Hennan, Linda Sime, Edna Mathew and Helen White.
Striking a pose!
Finn MacDonald and Carly Swan.
Jayden Brown, Sam Sutherland, Struan MacDonald, Corey Hill.
From left Ellie Marsh, Cameron Richards, Freya Kelly, Ethan Low and Lily Fraser.
From left Neela Stather, Flora McNab, Katie Hemstad and Imogen Ferguson.
From left Ross Dalziel, Brandon Johnston, Liam Barnes and David Szczesny.
Smiles for the camera.
From left Sophie Kershaw, Millie Whittle, Summer McKenzie, Lorin McKay, Kaiya Sexton and Annabelle Pirrie.
Callum Hooper and Sophie Kershaw.
From left Caitlin Sandilands, Gracie Forrester, Ciaran Muir and Mollie Bell.
Blair Whyte and Finn Anderson.
From left Charlie Sutherland, Chris Rangelov, Luke Stewart and Daniel Galloway.
From left Miah Bajjawi, Lily Fraser, Lexie Stewart, Carly Swan, Becca Longdon, Karis Garrow.
From left Cameron Richards, Mason Simpson and Luke Stewart.
Friends suited, booted and kilted.
Boys pose for picture.
A girls shot.
Fun and frolics!
Laurie Bryce (left) and Ryan Nicoll.
Bertha Park High School Class of 2025. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

