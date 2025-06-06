Prom photos: Montrose Academy Class of 2025

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Education Schools

Prom photos: Montrose Academy Class of 2025

A gallery of photos from the Angus school's leavers' formal.

Montrose Academy's leavers dressed to impress for their last party at Apex City Quay Hotel.

By Cheryl Peebles

Montrose Academy leavers’ formal was a rite of passage for the Angus school’s Class of 2025.

Exams finished, S6 pupils put on their glad rags for the party marking the end of their school days.

Our photographer Kim Cessford was there as they celebrated at Apex City Quay Hotel and Spa, Dundee, on Thursday evening.

Montrose Academy leavers’ formal features in our Class of ’25 photo gallery series. Look out for more throughout June from secondary school leavers’ proms and dances across Tayside and Fife.

Montrose Academy leavers’ formal 2025

All photographs by Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

From left Kara Schoeder, Charli Smart, Rosa Walker and Ella Hoggan.
Olivia Dargie, Daniel Barakat and Alex Duncan.
Smiles for the camera.
Boys together.
Proud of their leavers.
Hilarity at the dinner table.
Isla McLean and Ellie Guldberg.
Photos aplenty were taken.
Kiera McMinn, Hannah Whyte, Sadie Eriyadama, Rowenna Simpson.
A happy evening.
Party props.
Kiera Christison, Kerri Baxter, Daniel Barakat, Olivia Dargie and Alex Duncan.
Listening to the speeches.
Get the napkins out!
Recording some happy memories.
Some of the Montrose Academy lads.
Friends reunited after exams.
Rosanna Rozowicz, Erin Lorimer, Arianne McGraw, Olivia Dargie, Daniel Barakat and Alex Duncan.
Tayye Mochan and Jeff Thomson.
Kiera Christison and Kerri Baxter.
Lots of laughs.
An entertaining evening.
Natalie Barclay, Mia Thompson, Emily Grant, Eliza Michael and Ayie Raymundo.
Having fun.
Teachers Nicky Stewart, Rebecca Robertson and Karen Taylor.
Montrose Academy Class of 2025.









