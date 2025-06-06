Schools Prom photos: Montrose Academy Class of 2025 A gallery of photos from the Angus school's leavers' formal. Montrose Academy's leavers dressed to impress for their last party at Apex City Quay Hotel. By Cheryl Peebles June 6 2025, 11:19am June 6 2025, 11:19am Share Prom photos: Montrose Academy Class of 2025 Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/education/schools/5260543/montrose-academy-leavers-formal-2025-photo-gallery/ Copy Link 0 comment Montrose Academy leavers’ formal was a rite of passage for the Angus school’s Class of 2025. Exams finished, S6 pupils put on their glad rags for the party marking the end of their school days. Our photographer Kim Cessford was there as they celebrated at Apex City Quay Hotel and Spa, Dundee, on Thursday evening. Montrose Academy leavers’ formal features in our Class of ’25 photo gallery series. Look out for more throughout June from secondary school leavers’ proms and dances across Tayside and Fife. Montrose Academy leavers’ formal 2025 All photographs by Kim Cessford/DC Thomson. From left Kara Schoeder, Charli Smart, Rosa Walker and Ella Hoggan. Olivia Dargie, Daniel Barakat and Alex Duncan. Smiles for the camera. Boys together. Proud of their leavers. Hilarity at the dinner table. Isla McLean and Ellie Guldberg. Photos aplenty were taken. Kiera McMinn, Hannah Whyte, Sadie Eriyadama, Rowenna Simpson. A happy evening. Party props. Kiera Christison, Kerri Baxter, Daniel Barakat, Olivia Dargie and Alex Duncan. Listening to the speeches. Get the napkins out! Recording some happy memories. Some of the Montrose Academy lads. Friends reunited after exams. Rosanna Rozowicz, Erin Lorimer, Arianne McGraw, Olivia Dargie, Daniel Barakat and Alex Duncan. Tayye Mochan and Jeff Thomson. Kiera Christison and Kerri Baxter. Lots of laughs. An entertaining evening. Natalie Barclay, Mia Thompson, Emily Grant, Eliza Michael and Ayie Raymundo. Having fun. Teachers Nicky Stewart, Rebecca Robertson and Karen Taylor. Montrose Academy Class of 2025.
