Prom photos: Forfar Academy Class of 2025

Forfar Academy Final Fling was a night to remember for the Angus school’s Class of 2025.

With exams done, S6 leavers dressed to impress to celebrate the end of their school days.

Photographer Elliott Cansfield was there as they celebrated at Apex City Quay Hotel and Spa, Dundee, on Friday evening.

Forfar Academy Final Fling features in our Class of ’25 photo gallery series. Look out for more throughout June from secondary school leavers’ proms and dances across Tayside and Fife.

Forfar Academy Final Fling 2025

All photographs by Elliott Cansfield.