Prom photos: Inverkeithing High School Class of 2025

Inverkeithing High School leavers’ prom was a special moment for the Fife school’s Class of 2025.

S6 pupils celebrated the end of their school days with one final party together.

Our photographer Steve MacDougall joined their prom there at the DoubleTree by Hilton Queensferry on Friday evening.

Inverkeithing High leavers’ prom features in our Class of ’25 photo gallery series. Look out for more throughout June from secondary school leavers’ proms and dances across Tayside and Fife.

Inverkeithing High leavers’ prom 2025

All photographs by Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.