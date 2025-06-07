Schools Prom photos: Inverkeithing High School Class of 2025 Check out our pictures from the Fife secondary leavers' do. Rileigh Hume, Emma Brierton, Evie Graham and Emilie Campbell ready to enjoy the party. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson By Cheryl Peebles & Steve MacDougall June 7 2025, 2:02pm June 7 2025, 2:02pm Share Prom photos: Inverkeithing High School Class of 2025 Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/education/schools/5261635/inverkeithing-high-leavers-prom-2025-photo-gallery/ Copy Link 0 comment Inverkeithing High School leavers’ prom was a special moment for the Fife school’s Class of 2025. S6 pupils celebrated the end of their school days with one final party together. Our photographer Steve MacDougall joined their prom there at the DoubleTree by Hilton Queensferry on Friday evening. Inverkeithing High leavers’ prom features in our Class of ’25 photo gallery series. Look out for more throughout June from secondary school leavers’ proms and dances across Tayside and Fife. Inverkeithing High leavers’ prom 2025 All photographs by Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson. Aimee Russell, Holly Rosenbaum, Eve McLachlan and Katie Mitchell. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson Katie Hendry and Lucy Young. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson Adam Knox, Charles Aikman and Blair Paterson. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson Iona Francis, Emily Winch and Gracie Robertson. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson Rileigh Hume, Emma Brierton, Evie Graham and Emilie Campbell. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson Natalie Angus and Kirsty Souter. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson Iona Francis, Emily Winch and Gracie Robertson. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson Glen Young and Fraser Crichton. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson Blair Paterson, Nicole Richards, Lily Simon, Sophie Mcculloch and Liam Bush. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson Aimee Russell, Holly Rosenbaum, Eve McLachlan and Katie Mitchell. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson Emma Brierton and Emilie Campbell. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson Emily Winch and Gracie Robertson. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson Evie Graham and Rileigh Hume. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson Macaulay Tracey and Mason Duffy. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson Ivan Mormul, Tom Mooney, Blair Bruce and Musa Todzaniso. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson The group with Forth Rail Bridge in the background. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson Finlay Hall and Katie Mitchell. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson Fabulous dresses at the Fife event. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson Inverkeithing High School leavers. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson Inverkeithing High School leavers. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson Sophie Aitkins and Victoria Kotowicz. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson Rhiannon Nicol, Niamh Horne, Natalie Angus and Kirsty Souter. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson Teaching staff Stewart Luke, Roxanne Collins, Graeme Wilson, Susan Harper and Callum White. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson Friends ready to celebrate. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson Fabulous dresses at the Fife event. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
