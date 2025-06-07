Schools Prom photos: Viewforth High School Class of 2025 Pictures from the Kirkcaldy school leavers' party. Cheers! Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson By Cheryl Peebles & Steve Brown June 7 2025, 2:41pm June 7 2025, 2:41pm Share Prom photos: Viewforth High School Class of 2025 Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/education/schools/5261651/viewforth-high-leavers-prom-2025-photo-gallery/ Copy Link 0 comment Viewforth High School leavers’ formal was the party of their school days for the Kirkcaldy Class of 2025. Exams finished, S6 pupils dressed to the nines for their final bash all together. Our photographer Steve Brown was there as they celebrated at Laurel Bank Hotel, Markinch, on Friday evening. Viewforth High leavers’ prom features in our Class of ’25 photo gallery series. Look out for more throughout June from secondary school leavers’ proms and dances across Tayside and Fife. Viewforth High leavers’ prom 2025 All photographs by Steve Brown/DC Thomson. Pupils make their way into Laurel Bank Hotel. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Fabulous dresses. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Teachers cannot avoid the camera! Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Susanne Kwil, Nicola Lewandowska and Alex Harrower. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Jasmin Thomson and Cameron Kay. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Pupils make their way into the hotel. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Ready to party! Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Levis Davidson, Charlie Higginson and Iona Malone. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Esme Watson, Grace Wilson and Erin Pudney. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Ola Pagacz, Ruby Memmerson and Caitlin Kemp. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Fruit punch for pupils. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Teachers make their way in. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Nicola Lewandowska and Alex Harrower. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Queuing up for some punch. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Friends photograph the glamour at the prom. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Jess Wight, Oliwia Ktanji, Carla McDowell, Ashmeen Kaur and Rachel Brown. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Ola Pagacz, Ruby Memmerson and Caitlin Kemp. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Lucas Hunter in a mobility scooter abandoned at the bus stop. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Rachel Brown, Aashmeen Kaur, Oliwia Ktanji and Jess Wight. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Yomabe Adekusibe and Danielle Apps. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Cheers! Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson The lads are more than ready to party. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Looking dapper! Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Sasha Grubb (front) with friends Tyler Newlands, Kasper Provozniak, Thomsn Scott, Harris Logan and Victor Zajaz. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Ola Pagacz, Michael Kelly and Ruby Emmerson. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Viewforth High leavers ready to party! Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
