Prom photos: Viewforth High School Class of 2025

Pictures from the Kirkcaldy school leavers' party.

Cheers! Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Cheers! Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
By Cheryl Peebles & Steve Brown

Viewforth High School leavers’ formal was the party of their school days for the Kirkcaldy Class of 2025.

Exams finished, S6 pupils dressed to the nines for their final bash all together.

Our photographer Steve Brown was there as they celebrated at Laurel Bank Hotel, Markinch, on Friday evening.

Viewforth High leavers’ prom features in our Class of ’25 photo gallery series. Look out for more throughout June from secondary school leavers’ proms and dances across Tayside and Fife.

Viewforth High leavers’ prom 2025

All photographs by Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

Pupils make their way into Laurel Bank Hotel. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Fabulous dresses. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Teachers cannot avoid the camera! Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Susanne Kwil, Nicola Lewandowska and Alex Harrower. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Jasmin Thomson and Cameron Kay. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Pupils make their way into the hotel. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Ready to party! Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Levis Davidson, Charlie Higginson and Iona Malone. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Esme Watson, Grace Wilson and Erin Pudney. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Ola Pagacz, Ruby Memmerson and Caitlin Kemp. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Fruit punch for pupils. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Teachers make their way in. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Nicola Lewandowska and Alex Harrower. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Queuing up for some punch. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Friends photograph the glamour at the prom. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Jess Wight, Oliwia Ktanji, Carla McDowell, Ashmeen Kaur and Rachel Brown. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Ola Pagacz, Ruby Memmerson and Caitlin Kemp. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Lucas Hunter in a mobility scooter abandoned at the bus stop. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Rachel Brown, Aashmeen Kaur, Oliwia Ktanji and Jess Wight. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Yomabe Adekusibe and Danielle Apps. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Cheers! Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
The lads are more than ready to party. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Looking dapper! Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Sasha Grubb (front) with friends Tyler Newlands, Kasper Provozniak, Thomsn Scott, Harris Logan and Victor Zajaz. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Ola Pagacz, Michael Kelly and Ruby Emmerson. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Viewforth High leavers ready to party! Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

