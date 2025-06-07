Prom photos: Viewforth High School Class of 2025

Viewforth High School leavers’ formal was the party of their school days for the Kirkcaldy Class of 2025.

Exams finished, S6 pupils dressed to the nines for their final bash all together.

Our photographer Steve Brown was there as they celebrated at Laurel Bank Hotel, Markinch, on Friday evening.

Viewforth High leavers’ prom features in our Class of ’25 photo gallery series. Look out for more throughout June from secondary school leavers’ proms and dances across Tayside and Fife.

Viewforth High leavers’ prom 2025

All photographs by Steve Brown/DC Thomson.