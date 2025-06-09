Dundee PE teacher has taught at Craigie High for 36 years – now she’s saying goodbye to closing school

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Education Schools

Dundee PE teacher has taught at Craigie High for 36 years – now she’s saying goodbye to closing school

Principal PE teacher Mrs J and pupils Eden Rihoy and Ava Hamilton are ready for the move to Greenfield Academy.

PE teacher Mary Johnstone in front of Craigie High dux board. She speaks about schools closure.
Principal PE teacher Mary Johnstone has taught generations of Craigie High School pupils over 36 years. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
By Cheryl Peebles

Few people know Craigie High School better than Mary Johnstone.

The principal PE teacher has taught at the Dundee secondary for 36 years.

So its closure at the end of this month will really be the end of an era for her.

She was joined by pupils Ava Hamilton and Eden Rihoy as she shared her memories of the school in its final days and spoke of the move to Greenfield Academy.

Mrs J, as she is known, will go with pupils and fellow staff to the new school at Drumgeith Community Campus with Braeview Academy in August.

Mary with pupils Ava and Eden, depute head teacher Jim Gill and acting depute head teacher Ese Obhielo. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

And she says the reality of Craigie High closure is beginning to dawn on staff and pupils as they start packing up for the big move.

She says: “It’s a great school to work in, it always has been. I think that’s why I’ve been here so long!”

Craigie High closure – the school has ‘had its day’

“The kids are great, the staff are great; you couldn’t ask for more to be honest.

“We’ll miss it because it’s a very small school and you know everyone.

“But Craigie has had its day as you would say.”

The building is now in poor condition.

Craigie High closure. The school has “had its day”, says Mary. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

But Craigie High School’s opening in 1970 was an exciting moment.

Built at a cost of £935,000 – a fraction of the £100 million spent on Greenfield Academy and Drumgeith Community Campus – it was Dundee’s first purpose-built comprehensive.

Craigie has gone from ‘challenging’ to ‘nurturing’

Mary, 67, joined 19 years later.

“It was challenging then,” she says. “We’ve come a long way from those days; the ethos in the school has really changed.

“We’re very close. We look after one another, year groups look after year groups.

“We’re a really nurturing school now.”

Craigie High School’s familiar entrance will soon be no more. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

As PE teacher, Mary has led sporting success over the years, including at Dundee schools athletic championships and in volleyball and water polo.

She has also enjoyed school trips including to Austria and France.

And she’s onto her third generation of pupils.

“I have grannies coming to parents night now who came here!”

‘Mrs J’ meets former pupils out and about

She enjoys meeting former pupils out and about.

“You see lots of them in the town. I’ll always get a call from someone saying ‘Hi, Mrs Johnstone, or Mrs J’

“It’s good to see how they’ve grown, and that they’ve got families.”

There will be plenty of new pupils to meet at Greenfield Academy with Craigie and Braeview merging.

Greenfield Academy and Drumgeith Community Campus. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

And, having seen part of the new building and grounds, Mary is excited about the new environment.

“It is absolutely fantastic,” she says. “The PE facilities are out of this world.

“It will be fantastic for the pupils.”

Eden is also excited about the school – particularly its dance studio.

“That’s part of the reason I stayed onto sixth year,” she says.

Eden Rihoy is looking forward to using Greenfield Academy’s dance studio. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

Eden is Craigie’s dance captain, having joined the team in S2.

She has competed in the Dundee schools dance competition. She particularly enjoyed doing a burlesque number and this year’s performance to One Night Only from the Dreamgirls musical.

Helping the younger pupils settle in at Greenfield

A highlight of fellow new S6 pupil Ava’s time at Craigie has been the Mentors in Violence Prevention programme.

She is trained to mentor her younger peers to challenge gender-based violence, bullying and other abuse.

Ava Hamilton reckons Craigie’s Mentors in Violence Prevention will help younger pupils anxious about the move to a bigger school. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

This, she reckons, will help pupils as they move into the bigger, new school.

“It was a good way for a lot of people to be more confident,” she says, “and it was a good opportunity for the seniors to build close bonds with the younger years.

“I think it will help them going up knowing they have that friendly face in S6.

“There’s a team of us that they all know that they can go to if they are struggling or lost, and I think that will put people more at ease going into such a big school.”

Craigie High School reception will be familiar to generations of pupils. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

The reality of Craigie High closure in the summer holidays will, Ava reckons, hit her fellow pupils in the coming days.

Craigie is ‘a real community’

“I think it will be a good opportunity to make new friends,” she says.

Eden has enjoyed her five years at Craigie.

“I actually really like this school,” she says. “Some people have different opinions on it but I’ve had so many opportunities to do things I would never thought I’d be able to.

“It’s quite a small school and the teachers know us.”

“It is a real community, ” adds Mary.

More from Schools

Principal PE teacher Mary Johnstone has taught generations of Craigie High School pupils over 36 years. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Prom photos: Forfar Academy Class of 2025
Principal PE teacher Mary Johnstone has taught generations of Craigie High School pupils over 36 years. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Prom photos: Viewforth High School Class of 2025
Principal PE teacher Mary Johnstone has taught generations of Craigie High School pupils over 36 years. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Prom photos: Inverkeithing High School Class of 2025
Principal PE teacher Mary Johnstone has taught generations of Craigie High School pupils over 36 years. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Name revealed for South Stirling Gateway school as construction nears
Principal PE teacher Mary Johnstone has taught generations of Craigie High School pupils over 36 years. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
School lunch menus for Angus, Dundee, Fife, Perth and Kinross and Stirling - updated…
5
Principal PE teacher Mary Johnstone has taught generations of Craigie High School pupils over 36 years. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Prom photos: Bertha Park High School Class of 2025
Principal PE teacher Mary Johnstone has taught generations of Craigie High School pupils over 36 years. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Prom photos: Montrose Academy Class of 2025
Pupils and staff beside Braeview badge in school reception
Memories of Braeview Academy family, fun and fire as Dundee school closure looms
Principal PE teacher Mary Johnstone has taught generations of Craigie High School pupils over 36 years. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
When each Fife schoolchild will get their free iPad and other key questions answered
Principal PE teacher Mary Johnstone has taught generations of Craigie High School pupils over 36 years. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Cut to Dundee classroom roles sparks concerns over support for pupils
4

Conversation