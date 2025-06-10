Prom photos: Perth High School Class of 2025

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Prom photos: Perth High School Class of 2025

Leavers had their final party at Fingask Castle.

Perth High prom 2025.
An evening of fun at Perth High prom. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.
By Cheryl Peebles and Kenny Smith

Perth High leavers’ prom was a dazzling party for the school’s Class of 2025.

With exams done, S6 pupils dressed up to the nines to celebrate the end of their school days.

Our photographer Kenny Smith was there as they celebrated at Fingask Castle, near Rait, on Monday evening.

Perth High leavers’ prom features in our Class of ’25 photo gallery series. Look out for more throughout June from secondary school leavers’ proms and dances across Tayside and Fife.

Perth High leavers’ prom 2025

All photographs by Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.

Dressed to impress.
Spencer Simpson and Grace Milton.
Lads looking dapper.
Ladies looking glamorous.
Reunited after exams.
Jacob Fleming , Jack Allan , Cavan Ramsay.
Robyn Haggart, Katherine Murray, Macy Paul.
Prom ready.
Ready to celebrate.
Caragh, Anna and Lauren.
Gowns on for a special occasion.
Let the fun begin.
Emma Straiton, Oona Mcguinness and Hannah Waddell.
A fairytale evening in the castle.
Leon Schofield and Imogen Harden.
Photo ready.
Robbie Allan.
Boys are back together.
Time for prom!
Hannah, Zunaira and Katie.
Smiles all round.
Teachers come prepared for the weather.
Class of 2025 girls.
Oscar Stephen and Neve Courtney.
Mairi, Hannah and Cassia.
Friends together.
Kenyon Muchira, Tyler Gadsden and Brodie McPherson.
Ailsa, Tess, Rhia and Catlin.
Anastasia Koshara and Hanna Hryhorenko.
Fun, frocks and frolics.
Selfie time!
Teachers’ group shot.
Perth High School Class of 2025.

