Prom photos: Perth High School Class of 2025

Perth High leavers’ prom was a dazzling party for the school’s Class of 2025.

With exams done, S6 pupils dressed up to the nines to celebrate the end of their school days.

Our photographer Kenny Smith was there as they celebrated at Fingask Castle, near Rait, on Monday evening.

Perth High leavers’ prom features in our Class of ’25 photo gallery series. Look out for more throughout June from secondary school leavers’ proms and dances across Tayside and Fife.

Perth High leavers’ prom 2025

All photographs by Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.