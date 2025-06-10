Schools Prom photos: Perth High School Class of 2025 Leavers had their final party at Fingask Castle. An evening of fun at Perth High prom. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson. By Cheryl Peebles and Kenny Smith June 10 2025, 10:31am June 10 2025, 10:31am Share Prom photos: Perth High School Class of 2025 Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/education/schools/5263691/perth-high-leavers-prom-2025-photo-gallery/ Copy Link 0 comment Perth High leavers’ prom was a dazzling party for the school’s Class of 2025. With exams done, S6 pupils dressed up to the nines to celebrate the end of their school days. Our photographer Kenny Smith was there as they celebrated at Fingask Castle, near Rait, on Monday evening. Perth High leavers’ prom features in our Class of ’25 photo gallery series. Look out for more throughout June from secondary school leavers’ proms and dances across Tayside and Fife. Perth High leavers’ prom 2025 All photographs by Kenny Smith/DC Thomson. Dressed to impress. Spencer Simpson and Grace Milton. Lads looking dapper. Ladies looking glamorous. Reunited after exams. Jacob Fleming , Jack Allan , Cavan Ramsay. Robyn Haggart, Katherine Murray, Macy Paul. Prom ready. Ready to celebrate. Caragh, Anna and Lauren. Gowns on for a special occasion. Let the fun begin. Emma Straiton, Oona Mcguinness and Hannah Waddell. A fairytale evening in the castle. Leon Schofield and Imogen Harden. Photo ready. Robbie Allan. Boys are back together. Time for prom! Hannah, Zunaira and Katie. Smiles all round. Teachers come prepared for the weather. Class of 2025 girls. Oscar Stephen and Neve Courtney. Mairi, Hannah and Cassia. Friends together. Kenyon Muchira, Tyler Gadsden and Brodie McPherson. Ailsa, Tess, Rhia and Catlin. Anastasia Koshara and Hanna Hryhorenko. Fun, frocks and frolics. Selfie time! Teachers’ group shot. Perth High School Class of 2025.
