Prom photos: Perth Academy Class of 2025

Senior pupils had their leavers' prom at Dunkeld House Hotel.

Girls attending Perth Academy prom
The sun shone on Perth Academy prom. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.
By Cheryl Peebles and Kenny Smith

Perth Academy prom was a night to remember for the school’s Class of 2025.

With exams done, S6 pupils dressed to impress to celebrate the end of their school days.

Our photographer Kenny Smith was there as they celebrated at Dunkeld House Hotel on Wednesday evening.

Perth Academy prom features in our Class of ’25 photo gallery series. Look out for more throughout June from secondary school leavers’ proms and dances across Tayside and Fife.

Perth Academy prom 2025

All photographs by Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.

Drew Scarlett and Harris Davidson.
A group of pupils at Perth Academy prom 2025
Perth Academy leavers are prom ready!
Three revellers at the event
Suited and booted.
Three boys holding drinks
Cheers!
Eight girls in formal dresses
Ladies looking glamorous.
Two girls taking selfies
Selfie time at Perth Academy prom 2025.
Calum Stanger, Evelyn Gonçalves and Jack Adamson.
Kai McEwan and Skye McNaughton.
A group at the event
Friends reunited.
Glamorous girls from Perth Academy
Boys in formal suits and kilts
A band of the boys.
Ellie Kaye, Emily McGregor, Calum Stanger and Phoebe Morrison.
Attendees mingling outside
Fun, frocks and frolics.
Drew Scarlett, Calum Stanger and Harris Davidson.
A group of boys with balloons spelling out 2025
Chilling out.
Four girls head into the event
Making a grand entrance.
Gracie Evans, Joshua Campbell and Alisa Wishart.
Jack Withers, Finn Bannerman and Harris Davidson.
Friends mingle outside at Perth Academy prom 2025.
Reunited for prom.
Ava Cleisham, Leah Blackburn, Evelyn Gonçalves and Molly McDonald.
Attendees gathering outside
Mingling before dinner.
A group of friends at the event
A scenic shot.
Boys chat outside at the hotel
And another thing!
Pupils in their prom finery
In their prom finery.
Finn Bannerman and Drew Scarlett.
Calum Stanger and Evelyn Gonçalves.
Favour Sunday and Lewis Dyson.
A group of boys pose at some stairs
A snap on the steps.
Daniel Coppin and Kelton Stronach.
Perth Academy Class of 2025.
