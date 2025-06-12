Schools Prom photos: Perth Academy Class of 2025 Senior pupils had their leavers' prom at Dunkeld House Hotel. The sun shone on Perth Academy prom. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson. By Cheryl Peebles and Kenny Smith June 12 2025, 10:14am June 12 2025, 10:14am Share Prom photos: Perth Academy Class of 2025 Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/education/schools/5265008/perth-academy-prom-2025-photo-gallery/ Copy Link 0 comment Perth Academy prom was a night to remember for the school’s Class of 2025. With exams done, S6 pupils dressed to impress to celebrate the end of their school days. Our photographer Kenny Smith was there as they celebrated at Dunkeld House Hotel on Wednesday evening. Perth Academy prom features in our Class of ’25 photo gallery series. Look out for more throughout June from secondary school leavers’ proms and dances across Tayside and Fife. Perth Academy prom 2025 All photographs by Kenny Smith/DC Thomson. Drew Scarlett and Harris Davidson. Perth Academy leavers are prom ready! Suited and booted. Cheers! Ladies looking glamorous. Selfie time at Perth Academy prom 2025. Calum Stanger, Evelyn Gonçalves and Jack Adamson. Kai McEwan and Skye McNaughton. Friends reunited. Glamorous girls from Perth Academy A band of the boys. Ellie Kaye, Emily McGregor, Calum Stanger and Phoebe Morrison. Fun, frocks and frolics. Drew Scarlett, Calum Stanger and Harris Davidson. Chilling out. Making a grand entrance. Gracie Evans, Joshua Campbell and Alisa Wishart. Jack Withers, Finn Bannerman and Harris Davidson. Reunited for prom. Ava Cleisham, Leah Blackburn, Evelyn Gonçalves and Molly McDonald. Mingling before dinner. A scenic shot. And another thing! In their prom finery. Finn Bannerman and Drew Scarlett. Calum Stanger and Evelyn Gonçalves. Favour Sunday and Lewis Dyson. A snap on the steps. Daniel Coppin and Kelton Stronach. Perth Academy Class of 2025.
