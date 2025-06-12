Prom photos: Perth Academy Class of 2025

Perth Academy prom was a night to remember for the school’s Class of 2025.

With exams done, S6 pupils dressed to impress to celebrate the end of their school days.

Our photographer Kenny Smith was there as they celebrated at Dunkeld House Hotel on Wednesday evening.

Perth Academy prom features in our Class of ’25 photo gallery series. Look out for more throughout June from secondary school leavers’ proms and dances across Tayside and Fife.

Perth Academy prom 2025

All photographs by Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.