Home Education Schools

Prom photos: Grove Academy Class of 2025

The Dundee school leavers have had their Final Fling.

Grove Academy leavers had a golden night. Image: Richard Hancox/DC Thomson.
By Cheryl Peebles and Richard Hancox

Grove Academy Final Fling prom was unforgettable for the school’s Class of 2025.

The Dundee school’s S6 leavers dressed to impress as they marked the end of their school days.

Our photographer Richard Hancox was there as they celebrated at Piperdam on Thursday evening.

Grove Academy Final Fling features in our Class of ’25 photo gallery series. Look out for more throughout June from secondary school leavers’ proms and dances across Tayside and Fife.

Grove Academy Final Fling 2025

All photographs by Richard Hancox/DC Thomson.

Abbie Morrison, Flora Robertson, Sophie Macfarlane, Anna Irving, Caitlin IInigam, and Anna Martinson.
Liam Govczynski, Eve Mclurley, Kaelynn Flemming and Archie Gemmell.
Marcus Craik, Marty Scott, Riley Mcdevitt, and Aaron Porter.
Maddie Latto and Cara Nicholls.
Macy Scotland, Selina Hamid, Omri Taylor, Gracie Murray, and Makayla Bikez.
Phoebe Loftus, Alyssa Wrigglesworth, and Lola Millar.
Samiha Mchiuddin, Rachel Telfer, Lottie Milne, and Iris Nicoll.
Alex Ewart and Tom Bell.
Aiden Morton and Elliott Stewart.
Neve Cameron and Niall Hampton.
A group of the Grove Academy boys.
Mathew Temple and Archie Gemmell.
Grove Academy staff.
A group of the girls.
Staff Matthew Robertson, John Angerson, Kerry Hunt, Danielle Reid, Sarah Kydd, Jae Neilson, Fiona Levens, and Stephen Grown.
Under the floral arch.
Grove Academy Class of 2025 .

Conversation