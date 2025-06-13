Prom photos: Auchmuty High School Class of 2025

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Prom photos: Auchmuty High School Class of 2025

The Glenrothes secondary leavers partied at Balbirnie House Hotel.

It's prom time for Auchmuty High School leavers. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
By Cheryl Peebles and Steve Brown

Auchmuty High prom was a night to remember for the Glenrothes school’s Class of 2025.

S6 leavers dressed to impress as they marked the end of their school days.

Our photographer Steve Brown was there as they celebrated at Balbirnie House Hotel on Thursday evening.

Auchmuty High prom features in our Class of ’25 photo gallery series. Look out for more throughout June from secondary school leavers’ proms and dances across Tayside and Fife.

Auchmuty High prom 2025

All photographs by Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

Rei, Sadie, Megan, Ellie, Erin and Alicia.
A photo on the red carpet.
Lads together.
Carly Walker with friend Rhys Birrell.
Gather in!
Boys booted and suited.
Glamorous gowns.
Kelsey Rae and Emma Ewan.
Rei, Sadie, Megan, Ellie, Erin and Alicia with the lads.
Girl friends gather.
Prom ready!
Looking dapper.
Libbie Gartshore, Imogen Lamby, Rowanna Barclay and Chloe Hastie.
Having a laugh at Balbirnie House Hotel.
Chloe Carmichael and Garren Grant.
Back Demi, Danni and Katie and front Saisy, Skye and Leah.
Couple Alix Cameron and Corey Curtis.
Couple Jay Kane and Hannah O’Neill.
Teachers jump in for quick photo.
Couple Sorrell Cathro and Aaron Enoka.
Back Danika Howie, Atlas Wishart and Mya Carter and front Emma and Kelsey.
Jay Kane, Jude with teacher Sarah Murphy and Max Thomson.
The glamour has arrived.
Couple Imogen Lambie and Lucas Balsillie.
Girls just want to have fun!
A treasured snap.
Friends Victor Ojo and Alana Diamond.
A picture on the staircase.
Couple Elly Howatson and Lewis Roy.
Coolest guy in the place!
Class of 2025 pose at Balbirnie House Hotel.
How do I look?
One last photo.
Fearne MacLeod, Emily Boyack and Faith Wishart.
Pround parents take snaps.
More pictures for the parents.
Hugs all round.
Selfie time!
Reunited after exams.
Friends photographing friends.
Lads chat.
Dogs join in the fun.
Cheers!
Happy times.
Fearne MacLeod, Emily Boyack and Faith Wishart.
One last selfie before dinner.
Teachers of Auchmuty High and an honorary staff member.
Laughs aplenty.
Squeeze in!
Ellie Reid and Alicia MacGregor.
Auchmuty High School Class of 2025.

Conversation