Schools Prom photos: Auchmuty High School Class of 2025 The Glenrothes secondary leavers partied at Balbirnie House Hotel. It's prom time for Auchmuty High School leavers. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson. By Cheryl Peebles and Steve Brown June 13 2025, 10:52am June 13 2025, 10:52am Auchmuty High prom was a night to remember for the Glenrothes school's Class of 2025. S6 leavers dressed to impress as they marked the end of their school days. Our photographer Steve Brown was there as they celebrated at Balbirnie House Hotel on Thursday evening. Auchmuty High prom features in our Class of '25 photo gallery series. Look out for more throughout June from secondary school leavers' proms and dances across Tayside and Fife. Auchmuty High prom 2025 All photographs by Steve Brown/DC Thomson. Rei, Sadie, Megan, Ellie, Erin and Alicia. A photo on the red carpet. Lads together. Carly Walker with friend Rhys Birrell. Gather in! Boys booted and suited. Glamorous gowns. Kelsey Rae and Emma Ewan. Rei, Sadie, Megan, Ellie, Erin and Alicia with the lads. Girl friends gather. Prom ready! Looking dapper. Libbie Gartshore, Imogen Lamby, Rowanna Barclay and Chloe Hastie. Having a laugh at Balbirnie House Hotel. Chloe Carmichael and Garren Grant. Back Demi, Danni and Katie and front Saisy, Skye and Leah. Couple Alix Cameron and Corey Curtis. Couple Jay Kane and Hannah O'Neill. Teachers jump in for quick photo. Couple Sorrell Cathro and Aaron Enoka. Back Danika Howie, Atlas Wishart and Mya Carter and front Emma and Kelsey. Jay Kane, Jude with teacher Sarah Murphy and Max Thomson. The glamour has arrived. Couple Imogen Lambie and Lucas Balsillie. Girls just want to have fun! A treasured snap. Friends Victor Ojo and Alana Diamond. A picture on the staircase. Couple Elly Howatson and Lewis Roy. Coolest guy in the place! Class of 2025 pose at Balbirnie House Hotel. How do I look? One last photo. Fearne MacLeod, Emily Boyack and Faith Wishart. Pround parents take snaps. More pictures for the parents. Hugs all round. Selfie time! Reunited after exams. Friends photographing friends. Lads chat. Dogs join in the fun. Cheers! Happy times. Fearne MacLeod, Emily Boyack and Faith Wishart. One last selfie before dinner. Teachers of Auchmuty High and an honorary staff member. Laughs aplenty. Squeeze in! Ellie Reid and Alicia MacGregor. Auchmuty High School Class of 2025.
