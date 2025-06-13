Schools Prom photos: Monifieth High Class of 2025 Leavers celebrated at Invercarse Hotel. Monifieth High School prom magic. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson. By Cheryl Peebles and Kenny Smith June 13 2025, 10:46am June 13 2025, 10:46am Share Prom photos: Monifieth High Class of 2025 Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/education/schools/5266812/monifieth-high-prom-2025-photo-gallery/ Copy Link 0 comment Monifieth High prom was rite of passage for the Angus school’s Class of 2025. Exams over, S6 leavers put on their glad rags to celebrate the end of their school days. Our photographer Kenny Smith was there as they celebrated at Invercarse Hotel on Thursday evening. Monifieth High prom features in our Class of ’25 photo gallery series. Look out for more throughout June from secondary school leavers’ proms and dances across Tayside and Fife. Monifieth High prom 2025 All photographs by Kenny Smith/DC Thomson. Ladies looking glamorous. Posing for a picture. Dressed up for prom. Cheers! Group selfie! A shot of the boys. Fabulous frocks. Glad rags and handbags. Marnie Small Sophie Russell. A photo on the lawn. A fabulous foursome. Sophie and Lucas. Posing on the steps. Friends reunited. Cosmo, Finlay L, Finlay R and Sam. Smiles for the camera. Glamorous gowns. Cheese! Honour, Aimee and Shannon. Toasting prom. Gracie, Abbie and Sophie. A moment of hilarity. Jessica, Otilija and Elisha. Beautiful ballgowns. Dressed to impress. Gracie, Abbie and Sophie. Anticipation of the night ahead. Katie Mitchell and Jessica Lutaj. Sam and Sophie. Zara Fisher and Katie Lynn. Izazullah, Olha and Isla. Darcey, Ayla and Sophie. A photo with friends. Katie Bissett and Maia Phillips. Prom ready. A cheque for £2,500 was presented to Craig Russell from the Children’s Cancer Trust from funds leftover from the money raised for the prom. Monifieth High Class of 2025.
Conversation