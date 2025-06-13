Prom photos: Craigie High School Class of 2025

Craigie High prom was an unforgettable evening for the Dundee school’s Class of 2025.

Exams over, leavers dressed in their finest celebrate the end of their school days.

Our photographer Richard Hancox was there as they celebrated at the Woodlands Hotel on Friday evening.

Craigie High prom features in our Class of ’25 photo gallery series. Look out for more throughout June from secondary school leavers’ proms and dances across Tayside and Fife.

Craigie High prom 2025

All photographs by Richie Hancox / DC Thomson.