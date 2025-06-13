Schools Prom photos: Craigie High School Class of 2025 The Dundee school leavers made a grand entrance at the Woodlands Hotel. Craigie High prom at the Woodlands Hotel in Broughty Ferry. By Cheryl Peebles & Richie Hancox June 13 2025, 9:48pm June 13 2025, 9:48pm Share Prom photos: Craigie High School Class of 2025 Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/education/schools/5268442/craigie-high-prom-2025-photo-gallery/ Copy Link 0 comment Craigie High prom was an unforgettable evening for the Dundee school’s Class of 2025. Exams over, leavers dressed in their finest celebrate the end of their school days. Our photographer Richard Hancox was there as they celebrated at the Woodlands Hotel on Friday evening. Craigie High prom features in our Class of ’25 photo gallery series. Look out for more throughout June from secondary school leavers’ proms and dances across Tayside and Fife. Craigie High prom 2025 All photographs by Richie Hancox / DC Thomson. Jack Cartney, Farham Tharmahomed, Jack Nicoll, Lewis Clark, and Owen Taylor. A group from the class of 2025 pose for pictures at the Woodlands Hotel. Craigie High Class of 2025 pose for pictures. Nate Maver and Josh Coakley. Keira Smith and Alyssa Tait pose for pictures. Forrest Alexander, Khevien Norwell, and Chloe Mclennan. Aylie, Alana, Maia, and Camryn. Craigie High Class of 2025 and staff at Woodlands Hotel in Broughty Ferry. Chloe Mclennan, Kasey Mcdonald, Raigen Henderson, Alyssa Tait, and Beth Butler. Josh Coakley, Sandy Hopkins, Nate Marer, Sam Brogan-Shaw, and Oscar Lougue. Staff from Craigie High pose for pictures at the Woodlands Hotel in Broughty Ferry, Dundee.
Conversation