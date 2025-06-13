Prom photos: St John’s RC Academy Class of 2025

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Prom photos: St John’s RC Academy Class of 2025

The Perth school leavers' bash was at Leonardo Boutique Hotel Huntingtower.

By Cheryl Peebles

St John’s RC Academy prom was a final hurrah for the Perth school’s Class of 2025.

S6 leavers donned ballgowns and suits to celebrate the end of their school days.

Our photographer Phil Hannah was there as they celebrated at Leonardo Boutique Hotel Huntingtower on Friday evening.

St John’s RC Academy prom features in our Class of ’25 photo gallery series. Look out for more throughout June from secondary school leavers’ proms and dances across Tayside and Fife.

St John’s RC Academy prom 2025

All photographs by Phil Hannah.

Pupils from St Johns RC School Perth enjoy their prom at the Huntingtower Hotel.
Mairi MacNeill, Mischa MacNeill and Jamella Alipio.
Pupils from St Johns RC School Perth enjoy their prom at the Huntingtower Hotel.
Pupils from St Johns RC School Perth enjoy their prom at the Huntingtower Hotel.
Pupils from St Johns RC School Perth enjoy their prom at the Huntingtower Hotel.
Rozerin Dogru, Lucy Smith and Nicola McGiveren.
Victoria Nowocksen and Rozein Dogru.
Lachlan McKell and Maja Kula.
Holly Tough and Tushan Anil.
Aiden Cros and Cameron Wilson.
Pupils from St Johns RC School Perth enjoy their prom at the Huntingtower Hotel.
Olaf Szymanska, Tristan Ferraccioli nd Thiago Block.
Ines Cornu, Victoria Williamson and Sophie Rigby.
Olaf Strozik and Marcus MacNeill.
John Kyle Bayhon, Thiago Block, Faith Loperedo and Jeoff Mark Divino.
Pupils from St Johns RC School Perth enjoy their prom at the Huntingtower Hotel.
Mairi MacNeill, Mischa MacNeil and Jamella Alipio.
Pupils from St Johns RC School Perth enjoy their prom at the Huntingtower Hotel.
Pupils from St Johns RC School Perth enjoy their prom at the Huntingtower Hotel.
Pupils from St Johns RC School Perth enjoy their prom at the Huntingtower Hotel.
Pupils from St Johns RC School Perth enjoy their prom at the Huntingtower Hotel.

Conversation