Schools Prom photos: St John's RC Academy Class of 2025 The Perth school leavers' bash was at Leonardo Boutique Hotel Huntingtower. Cheryl Peebles and Phil Hannah By Cheryl Peebles June 13 2025, 9:18pm St John's RC Academy prom was a final hurrah for the Perth school's Class of 2025. S6 leavers donned ballgowns and suits to celebrate the end of their school days. Our photographer Phil Hannah was there as they celebrated at Leonardo Boutique Hotel Huntingtower on Friday evening. St John's RC Academy prom features in our Class of '25 photo gallery series. Look out for more throughout June from secondary school leavers' proms and dances across Tayside and Fife. St John's RC Academy prom 2025 All photographs by Phil Hannah. Pupils from St Johns RC School Perth enjoy their prom at the Huntingtower Hotel. Mairi MacNeill, Mischa MacNeill and Jamella Alipio. Pupils from St Johns RC School Perth enjoy their prom at the Huntingtower Hotel. Pupils from St Johns RC School Perth enjoy their prom at the Huntingtower Hotel. Pupils from St Johns RC School Perth enjoy their prom at the Huntingtower Hotel. Rozerin Dogru, Lucy Smith and Nicola McGiveren. Victoria Nowocksen and Rozein Dogru. Lachlan McKell and Maja Kula. Holly Tough and Tushan Anil. Aiden Cros and Cameron Wilson. Pupils from St Johns RC School Perth enjoy their prom at the Huntingtower Hotel. Olaf Szymanska, Tristan Ferraccioli nd Thiago Block. Ines Cornu, Victoria Williamson and Sophie Rigby. Olaf Strozik and Marcus MacNeill. John Kyle Bayhon, Thiago Block, Faith Loperedo and Jeoff Mark Divino. Pupils from St Johns RC School Perth enjoy their prom at the Huntingtower Hotel. Mairi MacNeill, Mischa MacNeil and Jamella Alipio. Pupils from St Johns RC School Perth enjoy their prom at the Huntingtower Hotel. Pupils from St Johns RC School Perth enjoy their prom at the Huntingtower Hotel. Pupils from St Johns RC School Perth enjoy their prom at the Huntingtower Hotel. Pupils from St Johns RC School Perth enjoy their prom at the Huntingtower Hotel.
