Prom photos: St Andrew’s RC High School Class of 2025

St Andrew’s RC High School was the party of all parties for the Kirkcaldy school’s Class of 2025.

With exams finished, the S6 leavers glammed up to mark the end of their school days.

Our photographer Steve Brown was there as they celebrated at Dean Park Hotel on Friday evening.

St Andrew’s RC High prom features in our Class of ’25 photo gallery series. Look out for more throughout June from secondary school leavers’ proms and dances across Tayside and Fife.

St Andrew’s RC High prom 2025

All photographs by Steve Brown/DC Thomson.