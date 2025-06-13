Prom photos: St Andrew’s RC High School Class of 2025

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Prom photos: St Andrew’s RC High School Class of 2025

The Kirkcaldy leavers celebrated at Dean Park Hotel.

St Andrews High School Leavers Prom.
St Andrews High School Leavers Prom.
By Cheryl Peebles and Steve Brown

St Andrew’s RC High School was the party of all parties for the Kirkcaldy school’s Class of 2025.

With exams finished, the S6 leavers glammed up to mark the end of their school days.

Our photographer Steve Brown was there as they celebrated at Dean Park Hotel on Friday evening.

St Andrew’s RC High prom features in our Class of ’25 photo gallery series. Look out for more throughout June from secondary school leavers’ proms and dances across Tayside and Fife.

St Andrew’s RC High prom 2025

All photographs by Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

Selfie time at the Dean Park Hotel.
Emilia Potrzebowska and Luke Olszok.
Lads group.
Ellie May.
Krystal Walker.
Cynthia Kurimira.
Samantha Glavin-Ellis and Luca Cerchiari.
Quick snaps with friends.
Alyssa Solanis, Stewart Key and Amiee-Louise MacLean.
Jorja Newlands, Charles Stewart and Eva Ciaraldi.
Anju Matthew.
Amarachi Chuba.
Niamh Gordon, Tegan Bonner, Eva Ciaraldi, Amanda Graham, Charli Pullar, Amelia Nellies, Jorja Newlands and Lucy Saunders.
Cynthia Kurimira.
Lads all chatting with excitement.
Cynthia Kurimira, Charli Pullar, Lucy Saunders and Tegan Bonner.
Niamh Gorman.
Class of 2025 at the Dean Park Hotel in Kirkcaldy for the St Andrews High School Leavers Prom.
Welcome to the cool lads.
Elena Bliss and Emilia Potrzebowska.
Teachers turn out at the Dean Park Hotel.
Fun and giggles.
Amelia Nellies and Micah Hammed.
Photos with friends.
Waiting patiently.
Teachers with the lads.
Laura Shearer.
Caiden Rushford, Stewart Key, Aimee-Louise MacLean, Liam Ferguson, Alyssa Solanis and Matthew Callaghan.
Amarachi Chuba’s wardrobe malfunction getting fixed.
Good friends.
Grace Patrick.
Royalty arrives.
Liam Ferguson.
Arriving in style.
The boys at the Dean Park Hotel.
Emma Wallace and Laura Shearer.
Kurtis Sneddon, Lewis Foulis, Thomas Campbell and Samuel McWilliams.
Class of 2025.
Photos with friends.
Michael Foster and Niamh Devlin.
Luca Cerchiari, Lucy Shepher, Nikita Bilin and Emilia Trojanowska.
Grace Patrick.
Amarachi Chuba looking for friends.
Proud parents take photos.
Girl friends.
Friends capture memories.
Kinga Bucko, Emelia Trojanowska, Lucy Shepherd, Lucy Shepherd, Nikita Bilin and Wiktoria Onak.
Walking to the venue.
Fun and frolics.
Fun and frolics.
Fun and frolics.
Girl friends.

