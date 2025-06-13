Schools Prom photos: St Andrew’s RC High School Class of 2025 The Kirkcaldy leavers celebrated at Dean Park Hotel. St Andrews High School Leavers Prom. By Cheryl Peebles and Steve Brown June 13 2025, 10:36pm June 13 2025, 10:36pm Share Prom photos: St Andrew’s RC High School Class of 2025 Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/education/schools/5268473/st-andrews-high-school-prom-2025-photo-gallery/ Copy Link 0 comment St Andrew’s RC High School was the party of all parties for the Kirkcaldy school’s Class of 2025. With exams finished, the S6 leavers glammed up to mark the end of their school days. Our photographer Steve Brown was there as they celebrated at Dean Park Hotel on Friday evening. St Andrew’s RC High prom features in our Class of ’25 photo gallery series. Look out for more throughout June from secondary school leavers’ proms and dances across Tayside and Fife. St Andrew’s RC High prom 2025 All photographs by Steve Brown/DC Thomson. Selfie time at the Dean Park Hotel. Emilia Potrzebowska and Luke Olszok. Lads group. Ellie May. Krystal Walker. Cynthia Kurimira. Samantha Glavin-Ellis and Luca Cerchiari. Quick snaps with friends. Alyssa Solanis, Stewart Key and Amiee-Louise MacLean. Jorja Newlands, Charles Stewart and Eva Ciaraldi. Anju Matthew. Amarachi Chuba. Niamh Gordon, Tegan Bonner, Eva Ciaraldi, Amanda Graham, Charli Pullar, Amelia Nellies, Jorja Newlands and Lucy Saunders. Cynthia Kurimira. Lads all chatting with excitement. Cynthia Kurimira, Charli Pullar, Lucy Saunders and Tegan Bonner. Niamh Gorman. Class of 2025 at the Dean Park Hotel in Kirkcaldy for the St Andrews High School Leavers Prom. Welcome to the cool lads. Elena Bliss and Emilia Potrzebowska. Teachers turn out at the Dean Park Hotel. Fun and giggles. Amelia Nellies and Micah Hammed. Photos with friends. Waiting patiently. Teachers with the lads. Laura Shearer. Caiden Rushford, Stewart Key, Aimee-Louise MacLean, Liam Ferguson, Alyssa Solanis and Matthew Callaghan. Amarachi Chuba’s wardrobe malfunction getting fixed. Good friends. Grace Patrick. Royalty arrives. Liam Ferguson. Arriving in style. The boys at the Dean Park Hotel. Emma Wallace and Laura Shearer. Kurtis Sneddon, Lewis Foulis, Thomas Campbell and Samuel McWilliams. Class of 2025. Photos with friends. Michael Foster and Niamh Devlin. Luca Cerchiari, Lucy Shepher, Nikita Bilin and Emilia Trojanowska. Grace Patrick. Amarachi Chuba looking for friends. Proud parents take photos. Girl friends. Friends capture memories. Kinga Bucko, Emelia Trojanowska, Lucy Shepherd, Lucy Shepherd, Nikita Bilin and Wiktoria Onak. Walking to the venue. Fun and frolics. Fun and frolics. Fun and frolics. Girl friends.
