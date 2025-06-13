Schools Prom photos: Morgan Academy Class of 2025 Our photos of the Dundee leavers celebrating at Apex City Quay Hotel. Morgan Academy Prom at the Apex Hotel Dundee. By Cheryl Peebles and Kenny Smith June 13 2025, 10:46pm June 13 2025, 10:46pm Share Prom photos: Morgan Academy Class of 2025 Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/education/schools/5268479/morgan-academy-prom-2025-photo-gallery/ Copy Link 0 comment Morgan Academy prom was a night to remember for the Dundee school’s Class of 2025. S6 leavers dressed to impress as they marked the end of their school days. Our photographer Kenny Smith was there as they celebrated at Apex City Quay Hotel on Friday evening. Morgan Academy prom features in our Class of ’25 photo gallery series. Look out for more throughout June from secondary school leavers’ proms and dances across Tayside and Fife. Morgan Academy prom 2025 All photographs by Kenny Smith/DC Thomson. Jamie-Lee Fyall, Erik Mondal and Magnus Gorman. Jasmine Cerven. Sally Costello. Nyomi and Mollie. Natania Robinson. Morgan Smith and Lily Meldrum. Dan Russo, Tyler Smith and Ben Charlton. Morgan and Naomi. Morgan Academy Prom at the Apex Hotel Dundee. Sadie Larose and Megan Alexander. Magnus Gorman and Erik Mondal. Rosen Boshnyakov and Magnus Gorman. Skye Butchart and Kyra Ramsay. Magnus Gorman. Ella Scrimgeour and Magnus Gorman. Morgan Academy Prom at the Apex Hotel Dundee. Sadie Larose. Morgan Academy Prom at the Apex Hotel Dundee. Deia Costa, Areej Samoo and Natania Robinson. Lewis Brown. Morgan Academy Prom at the Apex Hotel Dundee. Keris Ellingford and Mia Haden. Morgan Academy Prom at the Apex Hotel Dundee.
