Prom photos: Morgan Academy Class of 2025

Morgan Academy prom was a night to remember for the Dundee school’s Class of 2025.

S6 leavers dressed to impress as they marked the end of their school days.

Our photographer Kenny Smith was there as they celebrated at Apex City Quay Hotel on Friday evening.

Morgan Academy prom features in our Class of ’25 photo gallery series. Look out for more throughout June from secondary school leavers’ proms and dances across Tayside and Fife.

Morgan Academy prom 2025

All photographs by Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.