Dundee mum ‘felt criminalised’ for removing son with complex needs from mainstream school

Kaiden, 7, has been taught at home by mum Rosey Cumming but will soon start at Kingspark School on a trial basis.

Mainstream school was a struggle for Kaiden. Image: Richard Hancox/DC Thomson.
Mainstream school was a struggle for Kaiden. Image: Richard Hancox/DC Thomson.
By Cheryl Peebles

A Dundee mum who removed her son from the mainstream school she believes failed him says she feels treated like a criminal.

Rosey Cumming withdrew Kaiden, 7, from Craigowl Primary School as she says it was unable to meet his complex emotional, developmental, sensory, and behavioural needs.

Kaiden has suspected autism and ADHD, suffers from trauma, and gets overwhelmed by noise and unpredictability.

Rosey has been teaching Kaiden at home, including how to grow plants. Image: Richard Hancox/DC Thomson.

At school, he was frequently injured in incidents with other children and would often come home hungry, not given enough time to eat his lunch.

After initially being told he was “too clever” for special school, Rosey says, Kaiden has been given a place at Kingspark School. But only on a trial basis and only after she sought legal help.

Referred to children’s reporter

Rosey has taught Kaiden at home in the city’s Downfield area since removing him from Craigowl Primary in October last year.

As a result of his withdrawal from school, he was referred to the children’s reporter. His case has since concluded without going to a children’s hearing.

Kaiden is learning by nurturing his garden in Downfield. Image: Richard Hancox/DC Thomson.

Rosey says she has had to “fight every system” – education, health, housing and social work – to get Kaiden the support he needs.

She says: “Even after all of that, I’m still being treated like a criminal for speaking the truth.

“Kaiden has additional support needs, suspected dyspraxia, sensory processing difficulties, and food allergies.

“He struggles in loud, unpredictable environments and needs simple, clear instructions in advance to feel safe.

“Without proper support, he becomes overwhelmed – and the results have been traumatic.”

Lots of ASN children ‘not coping’ in mainstream school

Rosey claims professionals treated her with judgement and hostility when she raised issues about Kaiden, instead of offering her support.

“It was as if I was the problem for trying to keep my child safe.”

She is relieved Kaiden will soon start at Kingspark School, which teaches children with complex additional support needs.

But she is worried his place won’t be permanent.

“After everything Kaiden has endured, he deserves stability. He deserves peace. And I deserve to be treated with dignity, not suspicion.

“But I won’t stop fighting for Kaiden because he is worth it. He’s a loving, intelligent, sensitive boy who deserves to thrive.”

Rosey says children like Kaiden need support in the right environment. Image: Richard Hancox/DC Thomson.

Rosey fears many more kids like Kaiden struggle in mainstream education without the support they need.

So she has set up a Facebook group – Connecting the Pieces – for parents and carers of children and adults with additional needs and mental health issues.

She says: “There are so many children that fit the criteria for schools like Kingspark who are in mainstream schools and just aren’t coping.

“They say they’ll be fine in a mainstream school with extra support. But they’re not fine.

Reading, writing, counting – with the right support

“If children don’t get the right support while young they can grow up broken and I don’t want that for Kaiden.

“Kaiden was often seen as a naughty boy – but he isn’t. He’s a traumatised child who is easily overwhelmed by environments that aren’t designed for him.”

At home, Kaiden has learned how to grow plants. He and Rosey went to Campy Growers community garden and their local church, and Kaiden had an ASN tutor.

Rosey says: “He’s now reading, writing, painting, counting — doing all the things he couldn’t do in school because he finally has the right support.

“This isn’t just our story – it’s the story of far too many children and families who are failed, blamed, and punished by broken systems.”

Dundee City Council says it would be inappropriate to comment on individual cases to protect the privacy and dignity of the child involved.

But a spokesperson says: “We are committed to working in partnership with parents and carers to ensure the needs of every child are met and their wellbeing supported.

“We take all concerns seriously and encourage parents and carers to raise any issues directly with the school so they can be addressed promptly and appropriately.”

