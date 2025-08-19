Back to school photos of children from Dundee, Angus and Perth and Kinross (part one)

Thousands of children across Dundee, Angus and Perth and Kinross returned to school today.

And for many it was extra special, as it was their first day at primary or secondary school.

We asked readers to share the big event with us by submitting their photographs, and they did so in their droves.

Here is our first batch of the hundreds of pictures sent in of pupils starting and returning to schools in Dundee, Angus and Perth and Kinross.

We plan to publish more tomorrow, along with photos of Fife children who are enjoying their final day of the summer holiday.

Look out for a selection being published in print in The Courier and Evening Telegraph.

Back to school photos Dundee and Angus 2025