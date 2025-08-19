Back to school photos of children from Dundee, Angus and Perth and Kinross (part one)

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Back to school photos of children from Dundee, Angus and Perth and Kinross (part one)

Readers have shared pictures of their children starting or returning to school for the new term.

Ivy-rose Whyte, 5, is among children starting school in Dundee today. Image: supplied.
By Cheryl Peebles

Thousands of children across Dundee, Angus and Perth and Kinross returned to school today.

And for many it was extra special, as it was their first day at primary or secondary school.

We asked readers to share the big event with us by submitting their photographs, and they did so in their droves.

Here is our first batch of the hundreds of pictures sent in of pupils starting and returning to schools in Dundee, Angus and Perth and Kinross.

We plan to publish more tomorrow, along with photos of Fife children who are enjoying their final day of the summer holiday.

Look out for a selection being published in print in The Courier and Evening Telegraph.

Back to school photos Dundee and Angus 2025

Kian Leadbetter 11 Newtyle
Amelia 11 Amber 7 Dundee
Charlie Holland 12 Grace Holland 5 Brechin
Robiin Harris Stevie Cox 5 Dundee
Orlah Reilly 5 Dundee
Blake Wild 7 Dundee
Kai Blair 5 Dundee
Harry Williamson P7 Jax Williamson P2 Perth
Fynn 11 Brooke 6 Arbroath
Bethany Mcintosh 5 Arbroath
Finley 14 Ruby 9 Dundee
Jackson 11 Dundee
Harry Alexander Scott 5 Carnoustie
Hallie Adam 5 Dundee
Ruby Wilson 5 Dundee
Harlie McKay P1 Arbroath
Aoife 5 Dundee
Lee McKenzie 8 Angus
Payton Aaron Thomas Gallacher 5 Dundee
Millie Anne McCann Dundee
Logan Innes 4 Dundee
Jack Junior Fraser 4 Dundee
Jacob Mcphee 7 Dundee
Shuprawal Bhandari 6 Dundee
Ellie-May Cattanach 5 Lola Cattanach 6 Niah Cattanach 8 Dundee
Nellie Nugent 5 Dundee
Amelia Mcintosh Blairgowrie
Emery grace McDonald Dundee
Emelia 7 Dundee
Malaykai Mitchell S4 Dundee
Max Robertson 5 Dundee
Raven Reilly P3 Nicola Reilly P6 Dundee
Poppy Findlay 7 Broughty Ferry
Jessica Elder 5 Dundee
River Sangster 5 Dundee
Oarlah Airlie P3 Dundee
Jack Bryan Duncan 5 Dundee
Jaxon Henderson 7 Tilly Henderson 5 Dundee
Callen Spink 8 Dundee
Aria Borland 8 (and Biscuit) Dundee
Gracie May Dolan 4 Dundee
Kole McGregor 5 Junior McGregor 5 Dundee
Lucy Gibbon 11 Dundee
Sienna Reilly Dundee
Ava-rose P5 Dundee
Zander MacLachlan 5 Dundee
Maxwell Casey 9 Cora Casey 5 Dundee
Gracie 5 and Quinn 6 Dundee
Jessica P6 Dundee
Ollie Watt 9 Jack Watt 11 Emily-Rose 5 Ella Mae 5 Dundee
Cruz Ricco Dolan 4 Dundee
Ruairidh Thomson 5 Dundee
Jamie-Jay Maxwell 10 Dundee
Sofia Violet Beattie Dundee
Arianna Sears 5 Dundee
Liam James Smith 7 Dundee
Oliver-shae Strachan 5 Arbroath
Oliver Murray 9 Arbroath
Olly Lapka Inchture
John-james Roach P4 Ava-may Roach P7 Dundee
Marianna Zanetis 9 Bojidara Zanetis 6 Dundee
Leo Whyte 7 Carnoustie
Estee Blum 12 Perth
Ellena-May Brown 5 Dundee
Millsr Neave 7 Dundee
Maeve Clark 5 Dundee
Erin Fuller 4 Dundee
Paige Matthewson 6 Dundee
Shanna Murray S4 Sophie Gammie S1 and Emily Murray S2 Arbroath
Elisabeth 11, Ella 12, Leah 12, Sophie 12, Kaitlyn 12 and Emelia, Arbroath
Ava Donaldson 7 Dundee
Alfie P7 and Oakley P4 Dundee
Nairn P7 Dundee
Thomas 10, Theo 9 and Lewis Etchels 6, Angus
Remi-d Kirkaldy 7 amd Maci Kirkaldy 11 Dundee
David Birrell 8 Dundee
Kelsey Macready 12 Dundee
Indie Forbes 6 Dundee
Liam Dunn Ruby Dunn 6 Dundee
Lennon Taylor 8 Dundee
Seth Phillips 16, Ivy Gibson-Pereira 6, Travis Phillips 12 Perth
Heidi Wightman 4 Forfar
Alex Saranczuk 8 Dundee
Lewis Mill 8 Dundee
Layla Chalmers 7 Dundee
Millie King 7 Dundee
Kennedy Traynor 7 Dundee
Jessica Elder Dundee
Annie Russell 5 and Nellie Breen 4 Dundee
Luke Dunbar 13 Liam Clark 15 and Lewis Dunbar 8 Dundee
Noah Henderson 10 and Millie Henderson 6 Dundee
Charlie Jordan Dundee
Ada Bastianelli 5 Dundee
William Murray 4 Dundee
Alexander Gibb 5 Dundee
Zachary Scobie 11 and Rhys Scobie 16 Dundee
Lucas Gray 4 Dundee
Aaliyah Malone 10 James Buchan 6 Lana Malone 3 and Tia Malone 11 Dundee
Rayed Dar 8 Rameen Dar 3 Dundee
Ewan Grant and Erin Grant Coupar Angus
Ivy-rose Whyte 5 Dundee
Payton-may Donnet 9 Dundee
Havana Dove Burns 5 Dundee
Aiyla-Rose P5 and Lucas-James P2 Arbroath
Ivy Rice 5 Dundee
Arianna P5 Dundee
James-Junior Mcdonald 9 Dundee
Jack Rennie Dundee
Malia Reilly 5 Dundee
Vesshant Vinesh Kumar 6 and Vishrav Vinesh Kumar 4 Dundee
Luna Dryden 5 Arbroath
Alysha Kirkland 9 Dundee
Olivia 8 and Rosie 6 Perth
Mia Mcgregor 6 Dundee
Halo-Mae Rice 9 Fintry.
Cora 5 Dundee.

Conversation