Schools Back to school photos of children from Dundee, Angus and Perth and Kinross (part one) Readers have shared pictures of their children starting or returning to school for the new term. Ivy-rose Whyte, 5, is among children starting school in Dundee today. Image: supplied. By Cheryl Peebles August 19 2025, 4:55pm August 19 2025, 4:55pm Share Back to school photos of children from Dundee, Angus and Perth and Kinross (part one) Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/education/schools/5312900/back-to-school-photos-dundee-angus-2025/ Copy Link 0 comment Thousands of children across Dundee, Angus and Perth and Kinross returned to school today. And for many it was extra special, as it was their first day at primary or secondary school. We asked readers to share the big event with us by submitting their photographs, and they did so in their droves. Here is our first batch of the hundreds of pictures sent in of pupils starting and returning to schools in Dundee, Angus and Perth and Kinross. We plan to publish more tomorrow, along with photos of Fife children who are enjoying their final day of the summer holiday. Look out for a selection being published in print in The Courier and Evening Telegraph. Back to school photos Dundee and Angus 2025 Kian Leadbetter 11 Newtyle Amelia 11 Amber 7 Dundee Charlie Holland 12 Grace Holland 5 Brechin Robiin Harris Stevie Cox 5 Dundee Orlah Reilly 5 Dundee Blake Wild 7 Dundee Kai Blair 5 Dundee Harry Williamson P7 Jax Williamson P2 Perth Fynn 11 Brooke 6 Arbroath Bethany Mcintosh 5 Arbroath Finley 14 Ruby 9 Dundee Jackson 11 Dundee Harry Alexander Scott 5 Carnoustie Hallie Adam 5 Dundee Ruby Wilson 5 Dundee Harlie McKay P1 Arbroath Aoife 5 Dundee Lee McKenzie 8 Angus Payton Aaron Thomas Gallacher 5 Dundee Millie Anne McCann Dundee Logan Innes 4 Dundee Jack Junior Fraser 4 Dundee Jacob Mcphee 7 Dundee Shuprawal Bhandari 6 Dundee Ellie-May Cattanach 5 Lola Cattanach 6 Niah Cattanach 8 Dundee Nellie Nugent 5 Dundee Amelia Mcintosh Blairgowrie Emery grace McDonald Dundee Emelia 7 Dundee Malaykai Mitchell S4 Dundee Max Robertson 5 Dundee Raven Reilly P3 Nicola Reilly P6 Dundee Poppy Findlay 7 Broughty Ferry Jessica Elder 5 Dundee River Sangster 5 Dundee Oarlah Airlie P3 Dundee Jack Bryan Duncan 5 Dundee Jaxon Henderson 7 Tilly Henderson 5 Dundee Callen Spink 8 Dundee Aria Borland 8 (and Biscuit) Dundee Gracie May Dolan 4 Dundee Kole McGregor 5 Junior McGregor 5 Dundee Lucy Gibbon 11 Dundee Sienna Reilly Dundee Ava-rose P5 Dundee Zander MacLachlan 5 Dundee Maxwell Casey 9 Cora Casey 5 Dundee Gracie 5 and Quinn 6 Dundee Jessica P6 Dundee Ollie Watt 9 Jack Watt 11 Emily-Rose 5 Ella Mae 5 Dundee Cruz Ricco Dolan 4 Dundee Ruairidh Thomson 5 Dundee Jamie-Jay Maxwell 10 Dundee Sofia Violet Beattie Dundee Arianna Sears 5 Dundee Liam James Smith 7 Dundee Oliver-shae Strachan 5 Arbroath Oliver Murray 9 Arbroath Olly Lapka Inchture John-james Roach P4 Ava-may Roach P7 Dundee Marianna Zanetis 9 Bojidara Zanetis 6 Dundee Leo Whyte 7 Carnoustie Estee Blum 12 Perth Ellena-May Brown 5 Dundee Millsr Neave 7 Dundee Maeve Clark 5 Dundee Erin Fuller 4 Dundee Paige Matthewson 6 Dundee Shanna Murray S4 Sophie Gammie S1 and Emily Murray S2 Arbroath Elisabeth 11, Ella 12, Leah 12, Sophie 12, Kaitlyn 12 and Emelia, Arbroath Ava Donaldson 7 Dundee Alfie P7 and Oakley P4 Dundee Nairn P7 Dundee Thomas 10, Theo 9 and Lewis Etchels 6, Angus Remi-d Kirkaldy 7 amd Maci Kirkaldy 11 Dundee David Birrell 8 Dundee Kelsey Macready 12 Dundee Indie Forbes 6 Dundee Liam Dunn Ruby Dunn 6 Dundee Lennon Taylor 8 Dundee Seth Phillips 16, Ivy Gibson-Pereira 6, Travis Phillips 12 Perth Heidi Wightman 4 Forfar Alex Saranczuk 8 Dundee Lewis Mill 8 Dundee Layla Chalmers 7 Dundee Millie King 7 Dundee Kennedy Traynor 7 Dundee Jessica Elder Dundee Annie Russell 5 and Nellie Breen 4 Dundee Luke Dunbar 13 Liam Clark 15 and Lewis Dunbar 8 Dundee Noah Henderson 10 and Millie Henderson 6 Dundee Charlie Jordan Dundee Ada Bastianelli 5 Dundee William Murray 4 Dundee Alexander Gibb 5 Dundee Zachary Scobie 11 and Rhys Scobie 16 Dundee Lucas Gray 4 Dundee Aaliyah Malone 10 James Buchan 6 Lana Malone 3 and Tia Malone 11 Dundee Rayed Dar 8 Rameen Dar 3 Dundee Ewan Grant and Erin Grant Coupar Angus Ivy-rose Whyte 5 Dundee Payton-may Donnet 9 Dundee Havana Dove Burns 5 Dundee Aiyla-Rose P5 and Lucas-James P2 Arbroath Ivy Rice 5 Dundee Arianna P5 Dundee James-Junior Mcdonald 9 Dundee Jack Rennie Dundee Malia Reilly 5 Dundee Vesshant Vinesh Kumar 6 and Vishrav Vinesh Kumar 4 Dundee Luna Dryden 5 Arbroath Alysha Kirkland 9 Dundee Olivia 8 and Rosie 6 Perth Mia Mcgregor 6 Dundee Halo-Mae Rice 9 Fintry. Cora 5 Dundee.
